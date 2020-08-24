The Best Kayaks for Your Next River or Lake Adventure

For a lot of outdoor lovers, there are few better ways to spend a warm day than out on the water. And if you’re an adventurous type who enjoys boating in small numbers, you’ll want to spend it in a kayak.

The kayak is a small watercraft made for one or two people. It’s propelled through the water via a double-sided panel. It’s been used for thousands of years, and, in general, it hasn’t changed very much. That’s because the kayak just works. So when it comes time to pick one out for yourself, you’ll want to think about things like design, material, whether it’s a sit-in or sit-on and, of course, how many seats it has.

If you’re ready for some adventure on the water, and aren’t interested in a boat with too many high-tech features, then a kayak is just the water vessel for you. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Pelican Maxim 100X Sit-in Recreational Kayak Pelican’s sit-in boat is perfect for anyone who wants to have some quick, easy fun on the water. The lightweight vessel’s hull is designed to provide more stability and maneuverability when you’re paddling, and the boat is equipped with a comfortable Ergoform seat that ensures you won’t feel cramped—no matter how long you’re out. It also includes a number of convenient features—like a water bottle holder and a storage platform and hatch—that day-trippers will love. Pelican Maxim 100X Sit-in Recreational Kayak: $716.27

2. Perception Hi Life 11 Sit-on-Top Kayak When you think of a kayak, chances are you’re envisioning a boat that you sit in. But that won’t always be the case. Perceptions vessel, for example, is a sit-on model that works just as well, if not better, than the classic kayak. Sure, you might get a little more wet on your adventure, but the boat can also double as a paddle board, which is more than a fair trade-off. It also includes front and rear decks that make it easy to exit and enter the boat when you want to go for a quick swim. Perception Hi Life 11 Sit-on-Top Kayak

3. Sea Eagle 370 Pro Three-Person Inflatable Kayak Kayaking doesn’t have to be a solitary venture. If you want to bring a friend (or two), then Sea Eagle’s got the boat for you. The company’s inflatable kayak has two movable seats, which means there is room for up to three adults (with a combined weight of 650 pounds). Additionally, the craft includes two paddles with aluminum shafts and five deflation valves for when you’re ready to pack up. Sea Eagle 370 Pro Three-Person Inflatable Kayak: $615.79