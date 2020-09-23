The Best Kebob Skewers for Delicious Grilled Meats and Vegetables

Kebobs may have started as part of various Middle Eastern cuisines centuries ago, but they’ve since become commonplace worldwide for their excellent flavor and convenience. The beauty of them is that nearly any food can take on kebab form, they just need to be placed on an appropriate skewer and they’re ready to go. But if the skewer essentially makes the backbone of the kebab, then picking the right one should be fairly important.

It isn’t unusual to find ones made from wood and they’re convenient for their value and disposable nature, but a more enduring option is one made from stainless steel. This is why all the picks on this list are formed from rust-resistant metal. Not only do they withstand high grilling heat without concern that they’ll singe like their wood counterparts, but they can be reused time and again without fear that they’ll snap or splinter.

To make sure your next kebob grilling experience is top-notch, we’ve rounded up a list of our four favorite metal kebab skewers available on Amazon.

1. Blue Donuts Kabob Skewers Set It’s just a stick, right? How difficult can it be to find a good one? These are questions we asked, too. But as is so often the case, the more stripped-down a utensil is, the more dramatically important every fine detail becomes. Firstly, this set comes complete with two dozen rods so you won’t have to worry about running out even if you plan on a substantial barbecue. Measuring a full foot in length, they’re also roomy enough to support a generous amount of food and, thanks to their strong steel construction, won’t easily flop over under the weight either. They also have a flat profile so that your food doesn’t needlessly rotate around its axis as you strive for even cooking. Blue Donuts Kabob Skewers Set

2. FLAFSTER KITCHEN Grilling Skewers Though they have tons of advantages, one of the main drawbacks of metal skewers is how hot they can be to handle once the cooking process has started. Fortunately, you’ll no longer have to worry about burning your fingers trying to budge that last bit of onion or steak off thanks to patent-pending pushers. Once you’ve stacked your meat or veggies on—a process made simpler by the angled tips that make for easy piercing—and grilled them to your satisfaction, simply grip the pushers from the base and slide them upward to remove everything in one swoop. And once you’re done, toss them in the dishwasher so they’re ready for your next cookout. FLAFSTER KITCHEN Grilling Skewers: $21.99

3. Cave Tools BBQ Skewers Set At well over a foot in length, this set is among the largest on our list and has the functional flat design we favor. Like one of the other models on our list, it comes with pushers to help dislodge food after it’s been prepared. However, these come in the form of small discs at the base which aren’t quite as convenient to handle as their counterparts. It’s a small gripe and one easily overshadowed by the fact that this collection is made from strong stainless steel and comes with its own colorful pouch so it can be tucked away neatly with minimal fuss. And if you’re a novice griller, it could be especially useful as it comes with its own recipes to help you master the primal cooking method. Cave Tools BBQ Skewers Set: $29.99