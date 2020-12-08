The Best Keycaps to Personalize Your Computer Keyboard

In 1868, Christopher Latham Sholes patented the first typewriter and paved the way for modern computer keyboards to follow. Our QWERTY companion has been through many different iterations since then and now extends well beyond the standard-issue monochrome designs. Today, techies have infinite ways to personalize their prized typing tool, like adding custom keycaps.

Keycaps are a quick and easy way to add a little pizzaz to your keyboard and bring some color and style to your computer setup. What’s more, they can also improve the typing experience thanks to ergonomic touches, such as curved edges and high-end materials.

There is a myriad of keys on the market that cater to all manner of personal styles, from cute and arty to downright futuristic. Selecting a set really comes down to personal taste. To help, we’ve curated four of the best keycap sets available on Amazon to spruce up your computer rig.

1. HyperX Pudding Keycaps HyperX is a trusted name in the gaming world and for good reason. Its products, like these pudding keycaps, artfully toe the line between fun and functional. The dual-layer design of these keycaps lets more radiant RGB light through to create an immersive atmosphere sure to appeal to gamers. This translucent effect coupled with HyperX’s signature bold font also enhances the legibility of individual letters. Each keycap is crafted from durable double shot PBT material and features thick walls that are resistant to wear, friction and solvents. That means you can game all day without fear of damaging your keyboard. The set is compatible with most mechanical gaming keyboards and comes with a keycap removal tool for easy installation. HyperX Pudding Keycaps: $24.99

2. Havit Pudding Keycaps Havit’s keycaps score second place on this list on account of their widely compatible nature. The set works with most standard US layout mechanical keyboards and can be easily installed with a key puller. Just like the HyperX set, the dual-layer keycaps are enhanced by lustrous RGB lights. Each key is also crafted from the same double shot PBT material that is both hardwearing and pleasant to the touch. Again, this set is a great option for gamers looking to add another dynamic layer to their computer setup. Havit Pudding Keycaps: $23.99

3. GeekBro PBT Keycaps Set GeekBro’s keycaps are a must-have for fans of Chinese art. The set features an elegant ink landscape painting on the space bar. This is protected by dye-sublimation technology that ensures the pattern won’t fade. Each key is made from thick PBT for added durability and sports an oil-resistant coating. Designed with ergonomics in mind, the keys have a high sculpted profile (OEM) and pronounced edges that are comfortable beneath your fingers. The set is also compatible with a wide range of mechanical and optical keyboards. GeekBro PBT Keycaps Set: $26.99