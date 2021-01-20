The Best King-Size Blanket to Keep You Warm and Toasty in Bed

When winter hits, it’s utterly crucial that you have a good blanket nearby. These hefty bed-time buddies can lay either above or below your duvet or comforter to give you an extra bit of warmth on those cool evenings.

Since blankets, as we now know them, have been around in some form or another since the 14th century, there are countless different designs on the market. The main difference between each option is the type of material used and the size. You can find blankets made out of everything from soft fleece and wool to natural bamboo. It all comes down to personal preference. Likewise, you can opt for a small throw or a large, king-size design depending on the type of coverage you’re after.

To help you pick the perfect cozy companion, we’ve curated four of the best king-size blankets available on Amazon that promise to keep you warm even in the dead of winter.

1. Bedsure Cotton Bamboo Blanket Perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies, Bedsure’s blanket is made of 100 percent natural materials. It’s 50 percent cotton and 50 percent bamboo, which means it’s naturally hypoallergenic. It’s also highly breathable and lightweight to prevent you from overheating or waking up in a sweat. Not to mention, it looks good, too. The waffle design is not only elegant and modern, but it also promises great elasticity and feels lovely in the hand. Bedsure Cotton Bamboo Blanket: $47.99

2. Downluxe Down Alternative King-Size Blanket Despite what you may think, down isn’t always the best choice when it comes to blankets. Take Downluxe’s blanket, for instance. It’s filled with a down alternative that is ideal for people with allergies as the synthetic materials don’t trap dust or allergens like down sometimes can. This breathable yet cozy filling is encased in “peach skin shell” that is as soft as it sounds. The blanket also has a 3-inch satin binding to give a rich look and feel. The best part? The fabric is wrinkle-resistant so the blanket will always look smart. Downluxe Down Alternative King-Size Blanket: $49.99

3. Bedsure King-Size Fleece Blanket There are few things that feel better in the hand than fleece. It’s at once soft, warm and cozy which is why this blanket made our list. Made from 100 percent premium microfiber polyester a.k.a. flannel fleece, this blanket will keep you warm and is said to last longer than other materials like cotton. The versatile design means that you can use this blanket on the couch, bed or even in the home office if you get cold while working. It also features neat stitches and strong connections at the seams for better structural strength. In other words, this blanket will keep its shape. Bedsure King-Size Fleece Blanket: $30.99