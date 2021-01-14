The Best Kitchen Faucets With Pull Down Sprayers to Make Washing Up Easier

Any sink setup can be greatly enhanced with the addition of a stylish faucet. Commonly known as the water tap, this simple device dates back as far as 1700 BC and has been carefully refined over time. Nowadays, you can get faucets that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also make your life easier in the kitchen, especially when fitted with a pull-down sprayer.

As the name indicates, these types of faucets feature a nifty retractable hose that allows the sprayer head to be maneuvered in an array of different positions. This means you can effortlessly carry out all manner of kitchen tasks, from washing dishes to filling pots of water. What’s more, most designs easily mount on the sink or countertop, so installation is no big deal.

To help you decide on the perfect kitchen companion, we’ve pulled together some of the best faucets with pull-down sprayers available on Amazon.

1. Delta Faucet Single-Handle Kitchen Sink Faucet Delta Faucet’s design may look just like any other tap, but we all know looks can be deceiving. The 16.5-inch faucet is fitted with a nifty hidden hose that can reach some 20 inches when fully extended. It also features a powerful magnet that snaps the sprayer back into place when you’ve finished with it to ensure it doesn’t droop over time. Speaking of the sprayer, its ultra-powerful water stream sits inside a protective sphere to contain any splatter. This means you can spray away without fear of pesky water splashes. This model also features patented diamond seal technology that reduces leaks while increasing overall durability. Delta Faucet Single-Handle Kitchen Sink Faucet: $329.92

2. Kraus 18-Inch Commercial Kitchen Faucet If you really want to make a statement, Kraus has designed the perfect kitchen faucet for you. Finished in bold matte black, the 18-inch design has a striking industrial look and will stand out on any countertop. It features a 20-inch retractable hose that affords a great amount of maneuverability, so you can complete your kitchen chores with ease. What’s more, it’s fitted with a dual-function sprayer that can deliver a splash-free aerated stream or a strong pre-rinse spray. This faucet is also eco-friendly and is crafted from heavy-duty lead-free materials that will stand the test of time. Kraus 18-Inch Commercial Kitchen Faucet: $169.95

3. Moen One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Like our top pick, Moen’s pull-down faucet looks like a standard stainless steel tap but it’s packing some seriously clever features. The 14.6-inch design is equipped with a retractable hose that can be pulled down 7.55 inches before it snaps back automatically with ease. The sprayer itself offers two different functions: an aerated stream for everyday cleaning and a strong torrent for those tougher jobs. On top of that, the faucet features power clean spray technology that is said to provide 50 percent more spray power than comparable pull-down taps. The chic silver finish is also spot resistant which means you don’t have to worry about fingerprints or watermarks. Moen One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet: $169.00