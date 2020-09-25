The Best Kitchen Torches for Everything From Making Crème Bruleé to Lighting Cigars

Whether you want to delight dinner guests with seared salmon, pro-level cocktails and perfectly browned Baked Alaska or just elevate your daily meals by caramelizing half a grapefruit, you can do it with this handy culinary tool. The torch doesn’t have to stay in the kitchen, either: it’s also useful for lighting cigars and grills, camping trips, soldering and craft projects like working with art resin.

Made to fit comfortably in one hand, kitchen torches—also known as cooking or culinary torches—typically run on butane gas. (Note that butane canisters are not usually included with the purchase of a torch.) Dials allow you to regulate the strength of the flame, while finger guards ensure your digits stay safe. Most models also come with a security lock.

To help elevate your cooking—and food presentation—skills, here are four of the best kitchen torches available on Amazon.

1. Sondiko Culinary Torch Consider this easy-to-use butane torch your culinary secret when you’d like to impress dinner guests with hand-toasted bread crumbs, glazed ham, caramelized crème bruleés and more tasty treats. Fingers are protected from the flame by the burn-free guard and the long, angled nozzle, which focuses the heat with precision. In addition to a one-touch ignition, adjustable flame dial and a safety lock, you’ll find a continuous flame mode that helps keep the heat even—and lets you angle the torch in any position, even upside down. This flexibility also makes the Sondiko model great for arts and craft projects, welding, camping and safely lighting cigars or candles. Sondiko Culinary Torch: $17.99

2. Kollea Kitchen Blow Torch Simply release the safety lock and press the ignition button and you’re ready to start your torching adventures. The flame’s strength is adjustable so you can tailor the level to your task, making this a great option for the kitchen and elsewhere in your home and garden. The comfortable, ergonomic design allows for easy one-hand operation, while the light weight makes it easy to use on-the-go. Take this one camping, use it to craft DIY jewelry, or fire it up to help melt icy pipes in the winter—then bring it back to the kitchen to brown some bruschetta. Kollea Kitchen Blow Torch: $13.99

3. Authenzo Kitchen Torch Lighter Made of durable aluminum alloy and boasting a no-slip handle, this butane torch from Authenzo meets lots of different lighting needs. The adjustable flame intensity and temperature make it great for jobs requiring precision, such as adding smoky flavor to a cocktail, cleaning jewelry or lighting a cigar. Easy to operate and refill, the torch has a one-touch ignition button that’s covered by a sliding security lock, to ensure it doesn’t turn on accidentally. Authenzo Kitchen Torch Lighter: $13.99