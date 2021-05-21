The Best Ladder Toss Sets to Enjoy With Friends During Your Next Barbecue

There are few better places to spend time with your friends and family than outside. And if the people in your life are competitive, you’ll want a game or two to play. Without a doubt, one of the best is ladder toss.

While it may not be as famous as other lawn games—like cornhole, bocce ball or croquet—ladder toss is about as fun as they come. Easy to play, but hard to master, ladder ball involves throwing bolas (two balls connected by a string) onto a small ladder. You get points based on what rung your bolas land on and whoever reaches 21 first is the victor. When it comes to picking out a set of your own, you’ll want to consider factors like build quality, design and portability. The last thing you want is a ladder toss set that you can’t easily pack and take with you, after all.

Whether you’re a ladder toss expert or looking to getting into the game, it’s worth investing in a high-quality set of your own. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. EastPoint Sports Go! Gater Ladderball Set If you’re the kind of ladder toss player who has spent hours refining your technique, look no further. Everything about EastPoint’s ladder toss set makes clear it’s for seasoned pros. From the build quality to the design, a lot of time and effort has been put into making this the best set possible. It’s made of sturdy and stylish steel. It’s also easy to break down and has features holders for your bolas. Our favorite feature: the built-in scoring system so you never have to worry about losing count. EastPoint Sports Go! Gater Ladderball Set: $40.47

2. Rally and Roar Ladder Toss Set There’s nothing fancy about Rally and Roar’s ladder toss set, but that’s part of its charm. Unlike some sets, this one come pre-assembled so you’re ready to go as soon as you open the box. That’s a nice feature, of course, but what’s even better is the use of virgin PVC for the bolas and ladders. This means you can expect to get years of use out of the set. Finally, the non-tangle rope will save you time between rounds. Rally and Roar Ladder Toss Set: $32.99

3. Amazon Basics Ladder Toss Set If you’ve never played ladder toss before, Amazon Basics has the perfect set for you. This straightforward set includes everything you need to start playing the game today, including two ladders, two sets of three bolas and a zip-up carrying case. And while it’s well-suited for beginners, this set should also impress the pros. Amazon Basics Ladder Toss Set: $34.99