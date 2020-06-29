The Best Ladles for Spooning Soups, Stews and More

The ladle is a kitchen staple for a reason. Sure, it may seem like just an over-sized spoon, but there’s so much more to it than that. If you’re preparing, testing or serving soups, stews or other hot liquids, then it’s an absolute must-have. That’s also the reason why you want the best ladle you can get.

But as with all kitchen staples, not just any old ladle will do. And when it comes to picking the perfect one, there are a few factors to consider. Perhaps the most important is length. Chances are you’ll be dipping your ladle into some tall pots, and a long handle will ensure that you don’t burn yourself. You’ll also want that can hold about eight ounces, so you can take care of a serving in a single pour. Bonus points if you can find one with a comfortable handle.

So if you’re in need of a new ladle, or if you just feel like it’s time for an upgrade, then there’s no time like the present. Here are four of the very best on Amazon to invest in.

1. Rösle Stainless-Steel Ladle If you’re looking to upgrade to a ladle you can use for years without having to worry about breakage, then Rösle’s is the choice for you. The German-designed ladle is made from tough and durable stainless steel, has an extra-long handle, deep bowl and an extremely chic, polished finish. Some will wish it had a hold at the end of its handle instead of a hook, but most chef’s will find that a minor inconvenience at best. BUY NOW: $32.99

2. OXO Good Grips Brushed Stainless Steel Ladle OXO makes simple, to-the-point cookware that just works. Its ladle is no different. Part of the company’s Good Grips line, this minimalist instrument is made from brushed stainless steel that looks good and is plenty durable. And though it looks like it’s made of pure steel at first glance, the underside of the handle actually features a soft, non-slip grip. This handle also has a hole for hanging it up in the kitchen. Plus, it’s completely dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $19.99

3. Faberware Professional Ladle A ladle, like basically any other piece of kitchenware, doesn’t need to turn heads. But it certainly doesn’t hurt if it does. And it’s impossible to deny the elegance of Faberware’s ladle. But aesthetics aren’t this professional-grade tool’s only virtue. It’s also made of a stainless steel that’s both tough and light-weight. Plus, the ergonomic 12-inch handle has a hole at the end, so you can easily hang it up when it’s not in use. BUY NOW: $14.83