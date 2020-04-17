The Best Laptop Bags for Work and Travel

The hustle and bustle of travel—whether it’s from home to the office or to and from the airport—can be hard on your laptop. And it can take a turn for the worse if you don’t have the right bag. Every bit as essential as a sturdy suitcase is a proper bag to hold your laptop while you’re on the move.

Laptop bags don’t need a ton of bells and whistles; first and foremost they need to be reliable. After all, the last thing you need right before a big client presentation is to have a bag that rips. Organization is a must, too, as there are few things worse than opening a bag to clutter. And the right laptop bag should offer the style befitting a professional.

With these factors in mind, we’ve found four of the best laptop bags on Amazon to make sure your travels go as smoothly as possible.

1. Samsonite Leather Laptop Travel Bag Made from supple leather, Samsonite’s laptop travel bag will get you to your destination and make sure you look stylish in the process. The padded and removable shoulder provides comfort as you bustle from location to location, while dedicated front pocket offer plenty of storate. Additionally, there’s an expandable back section for your documents. Between the quality craftsmanship and its spacious size, it’ll quickly become your new go-to bag. Pros: Quality construction and plenty of room. Cons: Its classic styling may not appeal to more daring dressers. BUY NOW: $172.99

2. Texbo Leather Laptop Travel Bag If you’re looking for a bag that manages to thread the needle between vintage and modern, this edition from Texbo balances that tension expertly. Made from 100 percent grain leather, an already suave-looking bag will actually get better looking the longer you have it. A dedicated laptop sleeve inside the bag ensures your valuable equipment is carefully cradled while you’re on the go, while additional storage inside allows for all sorts of organizational options. Pros: A striking retro-inspired bag with organizational options to match. Cons: The shoulder strap doesn’t offer a lot of padding. BUY NOW: $129.99

3. Bellroy Canvas Laptop Travel Bag Bellroy’s woven canvas bag might not look as classic as some of the other leather options, but it makes up for it in durability. Slimmed down to cradle the essentials (your laptop), this bag is even water-resistant should the elements catch you off guard. With travel-friendly features like a handle pass-through, dedicated internal storage and a shoulder sling, you’ll be all set for wherever your work may take you. Pros: Durable canvas makes for a simple, long-lasting bag. Cons: Not a laptop bag for the style maven. BUY NOW: $89.00