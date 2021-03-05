The Best Laptop Stands for Elevating Your Home Office Setup

It can be a real drag spending the whole day scrunched over your laptop screen. Fortunately, there’s a simple fix that will make the experience a lot more enjoyable and comfortable. Allow us to introduce you to the laptop stand.

As its moniker implies, this nifty contraption is basically a raised surface that can be placed on any desk or hard surface to ensure your computer screen is at eye level. While this may not seem like that big of a deal, it makes it easier to maintain good posture while working and ultimately reduces stiffness and soreness in your neck, shoulders and back. But ergonomics isn’t the only reason to use a laptop stand. Most are designed to help dissipate the heat created by your laptop, lowering the risk of the device overheating. It also makes virtual meetings that much easier.

If you spend most of your day on a laptop, either at home or at the office, it’s worth investing in a dedicated stand. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Skrebba Laptop Stand Skrebba’s laptop stand is everything you could ask for. It features two foldable arms that are easy to adjust and will hold your computer in place at the height you want it to be. It also features lots of ventilation cut-outs so your laptop is never at risk of over-heating. If all that wasn’t enough, it’s lightweight and compact by design, so you can easily take it with you when you want to change locations. Skrebba Laptop Stand: $32.99

2. Nulaxy Laptop Stand The main reason to use a laptop stand is to keep your eyes level with your laptop screen. Nulaxy’s model isn’t the best-looking stand out there, but it is one of the easiest to use with two adjustable arms that make setting your screen height a breeze. Its also got room for laptops up to 17 inches, which is a huge plus if you like a big screen. The ventilation cut-outs leave a little to be desired, but they’ll get the job done. Nulaxy Laptop Stand: $36.99

3. Jomarto Laptop Stand Jomarto’s laptop stand won’t win any beauty contests, but that doesn’t make it any less functional. In fact, this stand does everything you could want and more. It’s adjustable and features plenty of ventilation. It also has space to hold devices other than your laptop. If you want to make sure your smartphone’s screen is also at eye level, this is the stand for you. Jomarto Laptop Stand: $24.99