The Best Laser Thermometers for Checking Your Barbecue Hands-Free

You’re positioned over the grill with a variety of steaks, chicken pieces and sausage links sizzling away before you. The problem? They all cook at different rates and need to reach a different temperature to achieve optimal doneness. Now you could drag out a normal thermometer to poke and prod each one to discern its given temperature or you could take a 21st-century approach and try a laser thermometer.

Not only is this style incredibly fast and accurate, but because there’s no traditional probe you don’t have to worry about getting dangerously close to a hot fire in order to get a reading. Better still, there’s no fear of cross-contamination between different foods as nothing has to be inserted from one piece to another, causing those precious juices to flood out in the process.

Here, we’ve rounded up four of the best models available on Amazon so you can get cooking like a pro.

1. Etekcity Lasergrip Digital Infrared Thermometer Fast, accurate and easy to use, Etekcity’s model is top of the line. The innovative design uses an infrared beam to take the temperature of a given food from between 14 and 17 inches away—plenty of space to prevent you from getting too close to an open grill flame. And thanks to a large and illuminated LED display, it’s easy to read whatever temperature pops up. Capable of taking readings in both Fahrenheit and Celsius, the user simply takes aim and pulls on the trigger to operate. Though many bonus cooking tools can fall by the wayside, we think the bright yellow detailing on this example will keep it from getting lost in the back of a drawer. Etekcity Lasergrip Digital Infrared Thermometer: $35.99

2. SOVARCATE Infrared Thermometer With a look so rugged and streamlined, this sleek model looks like something right out of a military toolkit. Its substantial housing feels secure in the hand and its laser can accurately read the internal temperature of an item ranging from -58 degrees-Fahrenheit all the way up to a sweltering 572 degrees-Fahrenheit. But don’t think it’s limited to food alone. Its ability to take temperatures from a distance also makes it an ideal choice for testing the temperatures of machines, appliances and work equipment to make sure everything is operating smoothly. SOVARCATE Infrared Thermometer: $25.89

3. ThermoPro Digital Infrared Thermometer Gun With this model, applications are endless. Not only can it get accurate temperature readings from things ranging from brass to ice to frying oil, but it can also determine a range of temperatures in a single item, like the water in a pool or hotspots in a pan. Crafted from bright orange material, it is tough enough to withstand regular use and also easy to find thanks to its bright colorway. Its energy-efficient design operates on two AAA batteries that fuel its laser in addition to its easy-to-read LED display. ThermoPro Digital Infrared Thermometer Gun: $24.99