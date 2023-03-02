The 10 Best Leather Sofas to Elevate Your Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I vividly remember sitting on my grandmother’s leather sofa every weekend, patiently waiting for her to come out of the kitchen with a warm batch of ube cookies. It was a bench-style three-seater cast in sienna with four white legs, something that looked as if it was taken from the set of The Dick Van Dyke Show, something that surprisingly didn’t look out of place within the overall Filipino interiors. The last time I saw that sofa was almost two decades after those weekly visits. The patina had darkened, there was some chipping on the legs, but the frame and surface quality was still intact. Just looking at it brought forth a wave of memories.

This is the beauty of leather sofas, their ability to withstand the test of time or even evolve in the passing years. Unlike pieces made of, say, velvet, chenille, linen, merino wool or melange weaves, leather is built to go the distance. It usually lasts four times longer than other materials, and depending on how you care for it, could be passed down through the generations. It’s also hypoallergenic, easy to clean and, perhaps most importantly, imbues any given space with an air of distinction. A leather sofa is certainly worth the investment.

There are, of course, plenty of options in the market, all of them different. From the size and silhouette to the color and choice of leathers, all these factors should be carefully considered. And if you need help finding one that will make your house a home (a cliché, I know, but true), something that’ll spark fond memories for years to come, check out this list of the best leather sofas.

Best Low-Profile Leather Sofa

If you’re the type that likes to get low, Casterly has the perfect option for you. The brand offers a wide selection of sofas, all featuring sleek silhouettes that’ll gel nicely in any home. But the one that tops our list, the one that has garnered the most favorable reviews, is the Jason. It is a low-profile two-seater that’s made of top grain leather and comes in either a caramel or a warm taupe hue. Indeed, it looks as comfy as it feels, the result of the ever-so supple surface and the foam, fiber and spring seats. It also doesn’t scratch or damage easily, so feel free to plop yourself on it and take in some R&R.

Materials: Top grain leather exterior with foam, fiber and pocket spring filled seats.

Dimensions: 88.6 x 27.6 x 39.4 inches.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Casterly: $2,599

Best Cult-Favorite Leather Sofa

Charles and Ray Eames were already leading figures in the design world before they introduced their titular sofa in 1967. The husband-and-wife duo have been celebrated for using plywood, leather and aluminum, molding these materials into ultra-sleek sleek forms that were instantly embraced by the public. And one of their most notable creations was the Eames Lounge Chair, which is now part of the MoMA’s permanent collection. Over a decade later, they released a sofa, riffing off the elements that made the lounge chair so popular, through Herman Miller, the last piece of furniture produced by the Eames Office. It features many of the Eames’ signatures: aluminum legs and arm supports; wood frame panels finished with gunstock oil; and a light, linear silhouette. It’s a modern-day classic, a great addition to any homeowner that values the history of industrial design.

Materials: Leather, wood and aluminum.

Dimensions: 56 x 33 x 30 inches.

Style: Midcentury modern.

Buy Now on DWR: $12,485

Best Vegan Leather Sofa

Buying furniture online can be a hassle; there’s the long lead times and wonky delivery service to deal with. But you don’t have to worry about these problems with Edloe Finch. The DTC brand—founded by NFL player Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica—ensures that all of its products will arrive at your home quickly and safely. What’s more, its selection of sofas, which are all made of vegan leather, are supportive, resilient and look really good. For Edloe Finch, customer satisfaction is always guaranteed.

Materials: Kiln-dried hardwood frame and distressed vegan leather exterior with foam and feather seats.

Dimensions: 82 x 35 x 35 inches.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Edloe Finch: $1,459

Best Bohemian Leather Sofa

The ’60s, in large part, was all about a free-flowing spirit, an era of swirls and vibrant colors. It was an age of bucking the status quo. Reflecting this sentiment is this sprawling leather sofa from Anthropologie, a brand that’s celebrated for offering some of the most Bohemian designs in the market. The swerve of the frame, the richness of the lager-colored leather and the breadth of its size (you’re really able to fill it up with bodies) are factors that’ll really draw the eye and bring an ebullient vibe to any space. When it comes to furniture, it really bucks the status quo.

Materials: Kiln-dried laminated hardwood frame and premium leather exterior foam seats.

Dimensions: 98 x 32.5 x 48 inches.

Style: Bohemian.

Buy Now on Anthropologie: $5,698

Best Tuscan Leather Sofa

Maiden Home is synonymous with elegant design, white-glove service and the choice of top-quality materials. The brand never skimps on the details, offering unfussy designs that can be tweaked to your specifications. Case in point: the nebular Bond sofa—a postmodern design with a sleek frame, softly curved arms and down-filled cushions—that comes in a range of leather exteriors. Of all the great options, the one that we’re highlighting is Tuscan leather, a material that feels as silky as it looks, requires minimal processing and, as a result, is prone to scratches and stretch marks. But that’s what makes it great: A sofa made of Tuscan leather will only get richer with time, aging like a fine wine.

Materials: Tuscan leather exterior with down-filled seats.

Dimensions: 77 x 29 x 37 inches.

Style: Postmodern.

Buy Now on Maiden Home: $5,150

Most Versatile Leather Sofa

The reviews are in, and its four stars across the board for Burrow’s Field sofa. It may be small is stature, measuring 62 inches in width—the smallest on this list—but it is certainly mighty. Not only will it fit in spaces big and small but the Field also will seamlessly align with a variety of home decor ideas. And because it’s a modular sofa, you’re able to extend the size as far as you want. What’s more, the build is incredibly sturdy and the leather is stain-resistant—two qualities that make it perfect for families. And if you don’t believe us, just take a look at all the excellent reviews.

Materials: Top-grain leather.

Dimensions: 62 x 33 D x 31 inches.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Burrow: $1,895

Best Scandinavian Leather Sofa

In the 1950s, a coterie of Scandinavian designers revolutionized the world of interiors by creating products that did away flash and frills, instead focusing on streamlined silhouettes that reflected the organic forms found in nature and how that could enhance the comfort level. And one of the leaders was Illum Wikkelsø, who introduced his lauded Croissant sofa through Gubi in 1962. His goal, in typical Scandinavian fashion, was to create a minimalist take on Chesterfield-style furniture, stripping away the bulk and cumbersome details. The result is a piece of furniture that resembles one of the most delicious pastries, a piece of furniture that’s as soft and buttery as it is enduring.

Materials: Chamois leather.

Dimensions: 62 x 33 D x 31 inches.

Style: Scandinavian.

Buy Now on 2Modern: $15,999

Best Bench-Style Leather Sofa

Bench-style leather sofas are a mainstay in minimalist homes. The cleans lines, structured frames, durable leather exterior and the four legs that support this kind of model gives a space lightness. It isn’t bulky or too decorative. It blends into a room. It is inviting. And one of the best around is West Elm’s Axel, which is made of durable kiln-dried wood, metal legs in burnished bronze and your choice of top-grain leather.

Materials: Kiln-dried wood and top-grain leather.

Dimensions: 60 x 34 x 35.5 inches.

Style: Industrial Modern.

Buy Now on West Elm: $2,999

Best Vintage-Inspired Leather Sofa

Do you have a silk robe and enjoy smoking cigars with a glass of whiskey? Do you gravitate toward dark furniture and bankers lamps? Do you consider yourself a traditionalist when it comes to home decor? The best leather sofa for you, then, is a Chesterfield. The design, invented by the Earl of Chesterfield in the 1700s, features upholstered dark leather with button tufting and rolled arms that are the same size as the frame. Indeed, there are many that offer this storied style, but the brand that really lives up to the Chesterfield’s richness and class is Arhaus’s Wessex, a sofa perfectly primed for gentlemen that have a wistful affection for the past.

Materials: Bronco whiskey leather.

Dimensions: 109 x 34 x 40 inches.

Style: Baroque.

Buy Now on Arhaus: $9,499 $6,599

Best Retro-Inspired Leather Sofa

Speaking of the past, if you’re a fella that idolized Don Draper’s taste and charisma, look no further than AllModern’s Hailee leather sofa. Inspired by furniture styles of the late-1950s, the height of midcentury modern design, this low-profile three-seater features a linear frame and arms, two pronounced pillows and tufted cushions. It’s a retro-inspired design ideally suited for mad men.

Materials: Genuine leather.

Dimensions: 84 x 34 x 37 inches.

Style: Midcentury modern.

Buy Now on AllModern: $890