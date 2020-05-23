The Best Lemon Presses for Making Fresh-Squeezed Juice Fast

Fresh is better. That’s typically true of all food (although there’s something to be said for the value of a good frozen pizza for example), but it’s especially important when it comes to fresh citrus juice. Bottled juice just doesn’t taste as good as fresh-squeezed; the richness and freshness are unparalleled. But the most efficient way of achieving that freshness isn’t to just squeeze a lemon with your hands. You need a good lemon press.

A lemon press, or citrus press, works to extract the most amount of juice with the least amount of effort. Just place half of a fruit into the cone-shaped chamber, pull a lever to press down and extract the juice into a container. The clone basically drills into the center of the fruit and yields all that tasty goodness, without seeds or wasting a drop.

Equal parts efficient and effective, a lemon press is going to radically change how you go about getting your lemon juice. Here are some of our favorites you can get from Amazon right now.

1. Zulay Kitchen Lemon Press With a sturdy construction that’s capable of withstanding dozens and dozens of trips through the dishwasher, this upright press from Zulay Kitchen can handle all kinds of fruit with ease. The juice extractor itself provides the optimal amount of liquid without ever pulling through seeds or needless pulp from the inside of a fruit, as its stainless steel blades can make efficient work out of lemons, limes and even grapefruits. The ergonomic pull handle is comfortable and easy to use, making the whole press a breeze. Pros: Fast and easy to use. Cons: Takes up a bit of space, whether in storage or on your countertop. BUY NOW: $84.99

2. VIVOHOME Lemon Press If you’ve never used a lemon press before or are looking to upgrade from a hand press, this option from VIVOHOME is a good value purchase to get you started without having to make a considerable investment. The rubber ergonomic handle requires little force to extract the juice, while high-end construction elements (cast iron and stainless-steel) mean it’ll last for the long haul. Plus, everything is detachable, which will make cleaning a breeze. Pros: Great for beginners. Cons: Even at this price, it’s still a bit of an investment. BUY NOW: $64.99

3. SleekDine Lemon Press Juice from a lemon press is already pretty easy to turn around and dump into a glass or bottle for later use, but this version from SleekDine goes one step further and provides a set of three bottles for you. The included funnels make it easy to, well, funnel the liquid directly into a container for later. With a 5-inch cup diameter, you can press larger fruits with ease, while the cast-iron and stainless-steel construction of the press itself will have it last a long while. Pros: Extra features are a nice value add. Cons: You might not need another set of bottles. BUY NOW: $74.98