The Best Linen Towels for Sprucing Up Your Kitchen

If you were already in the market for new cleaning tools for your kitchen, chances are you’ve noticed that linen towels are consistently much pricier than their cotton peers. So what makes them worth the splurge? For one, linen, which is derived from the flax plant, is far more durable than cotton, making its fibers much tougher to break down. It’s also a more sustainable option, as significantly less water is consumed producing the fabric, and fewer pesticides are used to grow flax. Not to mention you’ll likely end up using fewer paper towels once you have a good set of linens. So it’s an investment that’s inherently kinder to the planet.

Plus, from a purely aesthetic perspective, linen’s more rigid textures make it look more like a tabletop accessory than a cleaning tool, so any of these towels that are left hanging around won’t detract from the overall vibe. Of course, if you’re going to invest in 100 percent linen kitchen towels, you’ll want to pick up the right set. Here are four of our favorites on Amazon.

1. Liniche Home Linen Tea Towels Liniche Home’s set of two linen tea towels comes in two different color options: beige and blue stripe. Choose the former as a gift to the minimalist in your life, or the latter for an extra pop of color in your kitchen. The 100 percent premium European linen towels can clean up most messy surfaces in a pinch, though, like any linens, you’ll have to machine wash them when they get too dirty. The good news? This set comes with metal hooks to hang them dry afterwards. Pros: There are two different color options, so they have a more universal appeal. Cons: Bigger than most other linen towels, so they’re not as convenient to store or hang. BUY NOW: $19.99

2. Bless Linen Kitchen Towels Bless Linen’s two-towel set is a dependable one. In fact, because they’re stonewashed, these linens feel more comfortable to the touch than others, as if they’ve already been used to great success for years. Plus, they’re stylish enough to use in either the kitchen or bathroom. Pros: A great towel that you’ll want to use all over the house. Cons: Its single, neutral color option may not be for everyone. BUY NOW: $23.99

3. LinenMe Hand Towels If you’re looking for some of the best linen available, look no further than LinenMe. The family-owned business has been weaving the stuff for three generations, and it shows: Their set of two hand towels are among the most elegant on the market. Lightweight, durable and above all stylish, this set will keep your countertops plenty clean. Pros: Features some of the best linen weaves available. Cons: Their quality comes at a higher price point. BUY NOW: $28.99