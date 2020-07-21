The Best Liqueur Glasses for Aperitifs, Digestifs and More

If you’re looking to enjoy a sip of your finest vintage liqueurs, best to do so from a glass designed for exactly that. The old adage goes that the more intense the tipple, the smaller the vessel and that’s certainly true of liqueur glasses.

Traditionally made from glass, they have slender stems of varying lengths and deep bowls of moderate diameter capable of holding only a couple of ounces. The petite proportions make whatever liquid is housed within seem that much more precious and allows for a slow intake that savors every last drop.

Styles vary widely with modern, minimal options as readily available as more ornate offerings. It’s all a matter of personal taste, but to help you sort through the deluge of options, we’ve curated a list of our top four favorite models available on Amazon. Pick the one that’s right for your home so you can imbibe in style.

1. Luigi Bormioli Michelangelo Liqueur Glasses This set of fine glasses maybe be free of heavy metals, but it still has one metallic weapon up its sleeve. Every one of the four components was treated with titanium reinforcement, a permanent anti-abrasion treatment applied to the stems to resist breakage. Capable of housing 2.25 ounces of liquid, each vessel can hold plenty of your favorite liqueur without going overboard. Unlike some of the other options on our list, this set has a sleek, modern silhouette that can suit a wide variety of decors and looks particularly lovely in contemporary dining rooms. BUY NOW

2. Neman Russian Cut Crystal Glasses One of the more elaborate options on our list, Neman’s set is fashioned from hand-cut crystal—something the company has specialized in since 1883—with a striking surface design that’s a throwback to antique styles. The stem has a bisected design with a ball toward the center while the bowl is wide at the base and tapers slightly toward the top. With a solid 2 ounce capacity, these glasses don’t hold the most liquid of any mentioned on our list, but they are more than generous enough for the majority of users. All six placed on an elegant table setting makes for quite an impressive display. BUY NOW: $59.99

3. RCR Fusion Multicolor Set If you have contemporary decor and aren’t afraid of a few vibrant pops of color, this set may be the one for you. Designed with stems that have an ombre effect, each of the six pieces included sports a different hue with electric undertones. Their silhouettes are more sharply sloped than some other examples on our list and have subtle ridges that seem to come up and grasp them from underneath. With a 2 ounce capacity, they have plenty of room for your drink of choice, from Amaretto to Campari. And when you’re all done, simply place them on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleanup. BUY NOW: $59.53