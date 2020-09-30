The Best Liquor Decanters for Serving Spirits in Style

If you’ve just splurged on a top-shelf bourbon, then you’ll want it to look good on your bar. That way it invites conversation, so you can brag about your superior liquor taste to your dinner party guests. Of course, not all bottles look that great, so it’s worth having a liquor decanter or two on hand.

The primary function of a liquor decanter is, quite frankly, aesthetics. We could say that it keeps your spirits from oxidizing too much—but if you’re keeping your bottle sealed properly, that would be true anyway. At the end of the day, a liquor decanter is a cool way to showcase your spirits on your desk, mantle or dinner table. So it really all comes down to personal preference—some will want a decanter that’s a bit more over the top, while others will prefer one with a more classic look to it.

Some liquor decanters will even come with a set of glasses, which is a great way to build up your glassware supply. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Maketh the Man Art Deco Whiskey Decanter And Glass Set When you think of a liquor decanter, you’re probably imagining something that looks like Maketh the Man’s. The Art Deco-style vessel is made of lead-free crystal, and can hold 27 ounces of your favorite bourbon or whiskey. It’s cut in a square shape, so it’s a piece with clean lines. It even comes with a set of four 10-ounce tumblers in a similar style. In other words, it’s got pretty much everything you need for your next tasting. Maketh the Man Art Deco Whiskey Decanter And…: $87.00

2. Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set The great thing about liquor decanters is that they come in all shapes and sizes—which explains why Jillmo’s is so unique. Rather than just a regular crystal container, this one is mounted on a wooden stand and has a built-in tap, so you can easily dispense whiskey, tequila, bourbon and more for your guests. It can hold 12 ounces of liquid at a time, and even comes with two glasses for sipping. Bonus: There’s a tiny crystal ship inside. Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set: $69.99

3. Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set Godinger’s liquor decanter is part container, part decor. It’s designed to resemble a glassy globe, and comes with two similarly styled tumblers to boot. It’s not all aesthetics, either: The globe can hold about 28 ounces of liquid, so you’ll be able to serve quite a bit of alcohol at a time if you fill it up all the way. There’s also a glass ship on the inside, which you can see a bit better once the decanter is about half full. Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set: $54.78