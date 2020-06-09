The Best Lobster Picks to Help You Eat Hard-Shelled Seafood

Without question, lobsters are the most high-maintenance seafood. Not only are they hard to catch, but they’re also extremely difficult to prepare and devour. First, you need a good pair of seafood scissors to get through that tough shell. Then, you have to work your way into all those hard-to-reach areas, before you even get to taste that sweet, succulent flesh. Thankfully, there’s a nifty tool to aid you with that last finicky task.

Introducing the lobster pick. This helpful implement allows you to retrieve delicate meat from tricky places, like the tail and claws. Generally around 7 inches in length, the double-ended pick has a fork at one end to pierce and loosen the meat and a spoon at the other to scoop the flavorful morsels into your mouth. The versatile tool, which is sometimes referred to as a seafood fork, can also be used on other members of the shellfish family, including crabs, oysters, shrimp and mussels.

To ensure you choose the perfect pick, we’ve pulled together four of the best designs on Amazon that make eating seafood a cinch.

1. Norpro Stainless-Steel Seafood Forks The Norpro name is synonymous with quality kitchenware, and this quartet of lobster picks demonstrates why. Crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel, the set delivers on both stability and strength. Spanning 6.75 inches in length, the double-ended pick features a two-pronged fork at one end and a long oblong-shaped spoon at the other. This allows you to quickly and efficiently remove every last bit of tasty seafood from the shell. The sharp fork end allows you to easily dip seafood into butter or sauces and can also be used to spear slippery olives or antipasto. Looks-wise, they’re nothing exciting, but they’ll get the job done. BUY NOW: $5.74

2. Artcome 15-Piece Lobster Fork Set If you’ve got a full house of lobster lovers, this is the set for you. It includes 15 picks that have been ergonomically designed to provide maximum comfort while you’re removing and eating your lobster meat. Made from stainless steel, each pick features a non-slip grip in the middle that will make sure your hand stays nice and steady should any water splash onto the implement. These picks are durable enough to hold up to daily use and can be thrown in the dishwasher when it’s time to clean up. The no-frills utilitarian design is quite straightforward, which means the picks will suit pretty much any kitchen. BUY NOW

3. HIC Lobster Pick For seafood enthusiasts who appreciate the finer things, HIC’s lobster picks are forged from the finest Japanese steel for a decidedly premium feel. Unlike the other designs on this list, these picks feature an elongated spoon which is not only elegant but also allows you to scoop out more meat. The fork, meanwhile, is small and sharp enough to easily get into all those tight crevices. Measuring 8 inches in length, each pick has an ornate lobster engraved on the center and is sure to make a statement on any table it ends up on. As with the other stainless steel designs, these picks are dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze. BUY NOW: $10.08