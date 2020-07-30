The Best Loofahs for Everyday Exfoliation

While a lot of people simply run through the shower cleansing as quickly as they can, there are times when slowing down the tiniest bit (and using an extra tool, or two) can make all the difference in the bathing experience. It’s important to get superficial dirt and grime off your skin, but what about when you need a little exfoliation to remove rough patches and dullness. Grab a loofah!

Yes, this novel sponge with an equally quirky names gets it moniker from the plant which is related to the cucumber. Once dried and hollowed out, its loose network of fibers act to gently slough away dead skin in the shower. Most modern iterations are made from synthetic materials, but it’s not uncommon to find both versions easily accessible.

To elevate your next shower or bath, we’ve curated a list of the top four loofahs available on Amazon to achieve luminous skin. Happy washing.

1. Toem Loofah Set We all have that one spot on our back we can never seem to reach. With this loofah, those days are gone. Built with a handsome wood handle bringing the full length to 17 inches, there’s nowhere this model can’t cover. Plus, it has a grippy section so it won’t easily slip from your hand even when wet. The head is a matching, chic shade of slate gray that’s densely ruched to create ample texture that cleanses and exfoliates simultaneously. For ease of storage, it comes with a simple loop on the handle end so it can be hung on the included hook. But if you’d rather do things with more dexterity try using the other included loofah pouf sans handle. BUY NOW: $14.99

2. Shower Bouquet Large Loofah Bath Sponge Set There’s little use grabbing a loofah if it’s going to be fussy. Luckily, the model in this set of four is an extra-large version that quickly covers the maximum amount of surface area so as to be time-efficient. Designed to hold the a ton of lather, it has a wonderfully silky feel as it cleanses. But it’s more than meets the eye. Charcoal has taken skincare by storm over the past few years for its ability to remove excess oil and grime while sweeping away other impurities. All four of the poufs included in this set are infused with the natural cleansing agent so they instantly supercharge any body wash you apply them with. BUY NOW: $13.98

3. WhaleLife Black Loofah Set Constructed with a soft and fluffy texture, these poufs are a pleasure to use every time you jump in the shower. That same texture also aids in building a substantial lather that helps cleanse like a dream without being too harsh on the skin. Coming in a set of four, there are enough to act as replacements should one become worn out. Better yet, each member of the family can be assigned his very own. All come with loop handles so they can be hung to dry and it also makes it simple to keep them attached to your wrist as you go about exfoliating. If all that wasn’t enough, it comes with a nifty tortoiseshell comb as a free gift. BUY NOW: $6.99