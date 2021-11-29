Thanks to Cyber Monday, Some of Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the easiest ways to surround yourself with luxury is by investing in a set of high-end sheets—which is exactly what we did in our extensive review of the best luxury sheets on the market. Robb Report‘s chief home and design correspondent Helena Madden turned her bedroom into a veritable dry goods warehouse for weeks in order to determine which sets are worth your money.

And now that it’s Cyber Monday, half of the sheets included in that review are being discounted up to 40 percent off. So if you need a new set of sheets—or if you’re looking for a set to gift to someone on your holiday shopping list—it’s a great time to take advantage of the deals on offer. Below, a look at our favorite luxury sheets on sale right now.

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets

A more sustainably made set of sheets sounds great, of course, but the idea of weaving eucalyptus fiber into a comfortable bed sheet also sounded a bit out there. We were pleasantly surprised by how soft these sheets were, though—Noticeably softer than most of the other cotton sheets we tested. They’re 300 thread count, but numbers aren’t as important as fiber quality when it comes to luxury bed sheets. And if you’re not convinced, interested buyers can opt for a free trial if you’d prefer to get a feel for the material before fully committing.

Cultiver Sheet Set

These light, breathable and soft sheets are perfect for the summer, warm climates or people who just sleep hot—so if you’re decorating a new vacation home, these are the ones to reach for. We felt sufficiently cocooned without sweating like crazy during testing, even when it was warm outside. The number of color options is another big perk here—Cultiver offers a wide array of muted neutrals, as well as a few striped sets. The one downside we found during testing is that they wrinkle. It’s also worth noting that thread count isn’t really a valuable metric when it comes to linen sheets: It’s a thicker fiber, so counts are naturally much lower. Be wary of any linen-first brand that touts a high thread counts.

Boll & Branch Signature Colorblock Set

Talk about bang for your buck. Boll & Branch offers one of the more affordable sateen sheet sets out there—it felt on par with some of the pricier options we tried in that category. The brand promises they get softer after each wash, so we laundered these throughout testing and found that claim to be true. If you purchase this set, we highly recommend you do the same. They feel fine after one cycle, but don’t really reach their full potential until a few times through the wash. Maybe that’s their tradeoff: More affordable, but a bit more work upfront.

Brooklinen Heathered Core Cashmere Sheets

The idea of cashmere sheets sounds really great. Who wouldn’t want to be wrapped up in one of the softest textiles in the world while catching some z’s? The reality is a bit less so, as they’re really only five percent cashmere and 95 percent cotton. Still, they were some of the warmest sheets we tried—great for this time of year. The blend of cashmere plus cotton prevents them from feeling stifling—too much of the sought-after wool might have made us feel more sweaty and claustrophobic than anything else. It’s worth noting that Brooklinen markets these as a limited-edition set, so get them before they’re gone if you’re interested.

Ralph Lauren Shirting Sheets

This might sound like a weird superlative to give to a set of sheets, but hear us out. Ralph Lauren’s Shirting collection… feels like you’re sleeping on a shirt. That’s not to its detriment, either, as we found ourselves snoozing very comfortably with these, although at a certain point we did feel a bit like we were spending the night at a bespoke tailoring shop. They really nailed the look of a well-tailored shirt, from the little buttons on the pillowcases to the striped patterns.

Snowe Home Percale Sheet Set

We personally prefer a softer sheet to a crispier one, so our own personal biases may have gotten in the way of favoring this set above others. That being said, these are great sheets. They have a thread count of 500 and were super breathable—a great quality overall, especially considering the lower price point. If you find yourself longing for the feel of hotel bedding, this set is a great way to bring it home.

