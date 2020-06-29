The Best Magnetic Knife Bars to Store Your Best Kitchen Blades

If you’ve spent a few Benjamins on your knife collection, storing it correctly to keep it in tip-top shape is worthwhile. You could opt for a knife block or the good old-fashioned cutlery drawer, but both of these options can dull or damage your blades. The best choice is, in fact, a magnetic knife bar.

This slab of steel will ensure your knives stay in mint condition and also means they are much easier to access while you’re cooking. On top of that, it doubles as a design feature and allows you to put each bad boy on display. After all, what good is that tsuchime finish if you seldom see it? The bar itself typically measures anywhere from 10 to 20 inches and can also hold other metallic utensils, like whisks, kitchen shears, stirring spoons and more.

To help you pick the best magnetic knife bar for your kitchen, we’ve rounded up four of the top designs on Amazon that get the balance between form and function just right.

1. DUDDP Magnetic Knife Holder Measuring just shy of 20 inches, DUDDP’s magnetic knife holder is the largest model on our list. This means it’s more than capable of holding a whole collection of knives without taking up a single inch of counter space. Crafted from premium 304 stainless steel, the seamless rectangular bar is resistant to rust and extremely durable. It also features double-layer magnet protection to keep each knife firmly in place. Not only does it make it super easy to store and access your knives, but it also keeps sharp blades and utensils out of the reach of children. BUY NOW: $54.33

2. YFQH Magnetic Knife Bar This sleek knife bar measures 17.7 inches and features an ultra-powerful magnetic surface that will hold everything from the heaviest cleaver to the smallest paring knife securely and safely. Like DUDDP’s model, it’s made of high-quality stainless steel, which means it’s both hygienic and hardwearing. It’s also a cinch to clean and plenty stylish. Fitted with two hanging holes on the back, it makes use of one of the most underutilized areas in the kitchen—the wall. In addition to your knife collection, the multipurpose design can also hold scissors, tongs, whisks and even your keys. BUY NOW: $46.17

3. ScanWood Olive & Walnut Wood Magnetic Knife Bar Scanwood’s magnetic knife bar is the only wooden design on our list and is replete with rustic charm. Designed in Denmark and produced in Europe, each bar is made from olive and walnut wood through an environmentally friendly process. This means compared to its steel counterparts, the design has a smaller carbon footprint. Spanning 14 inches, the bar features strong magnets that sit behind the wood to hold each blade in place. It will also be nice and gentle on your knives and won’t dull their edges. It may be slightly more difficult to clean compared to metal models, but the wood makes a warm and welcoming addition to any kitchen. BUY NOW: $59.95