The Best Mandolines to Slice Veggies and Fruits Quickly and Efficiently

A mandoline is one of those utensils that just makes life so much easier. With very little skill or effort, you can churn out precise slices of carrots, cucumber, radishes, apple and, well, pretty much any fruit or veggie you have kicking about in the kitchen. Some mandolines can even deliver a julienne cut or baton shape if you so desire.

Unfortunately, the mandoline can also be a menace. Its ultra-sharp blade is capable of cutting through a finger as quickly and easily as a strawberry. That’s why it’s important to invest in a high-quality design that slices with minimal force and has all the requisite safety features to protect your hands.

To find such a model can be quite the task. Thankfully, we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve pored over all the models on Amazon to bring you four of the top mandolines that both are safe and efficient.

1. KitchenAid Mandoline KitchenAid’s mandoline is designed for home cooks with exacting standards. It can deliver straight slices and perfect matchstick-sized julienne strips in five different thicknesses from 1/16 of an inch up to 5/16 of an inch. Measuring 17.5 inches, the mandoline is fitted with razor-sharp stainless steel blades which make quick work of repetitive slicing. Safety-wise, the mandoline features non-slip feet to keep in nice and still, as well as an oversized food pusher that promises to protect your fingers and hands. Best of all, the rear leg folds up inside the body to allow for easy storing. BUY NOW: $79.99

2. Progressive Mandoline If versatility is what you seek, you can’t go past Progressive’s multipurpose mandoline. Not only can it slice your fruit and veg, but it can julienne and cube it, too. On top of that, it has four different thickness settings to give even more options. These variables are controlled via the easy-to-use adjustment knobs. The mandoline’s extra-wide stainless-steel slicing deck allows ingredients to glide easily with minimal effort, while the handguard will prevent any slicing mishaps. As an added bonus, the design is dishwasher safe, so you can clean up in a snap. BUY NOW: $66.27

3. Gramercy Kitchen Co. Mandoline If you’re a nervous cook, Gramercy Kitchen Company has you covered. Its mandoline comes with a food holder that helps to safely move ingredients across the blade, as well as special cut-resistant gloves to protect your hands. All that precaution is needed, too, since the blades are made of top-grade 4CR15 stainless steel and supremely sharp. The mandoline can slice or julienne, from paper-thin to roughly 3/8 of an inch, which is the perfect size for french fries. The whole design can be folded flat and stored in the cutlery drawer when not in use. BUY NOW