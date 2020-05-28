The Best Manual Citrus Juicers for Making Fresh-Squeezed Juice at Home

Who doesn’t like starting their morning off with a glass of orange juice? It’s a breakfast staple for a reason, after all, combining great taste with plenty of nutrients. But if you’re a fan of getting your daily dose of vitamin C in juice form, then you know that the habit can quickly become expensive. So why not start off your morning with a glass of fresh juice from your own manual citrus juicer instead?

A countertop-sized manual juicer lets you make restaurant-quality juice at home. All you have to do is grab a few oranges, grapefruits, limes or lemons, halve them, place the half in the device and pull down the lever. Just like that, you’ve got some fresh-squeezed juice, sans those pesky seeds. And sure, a whole glass might take two or three fruits, but you’ll be saving money in the long term. Most importantly of all, the taste can’t be beat, regardless of what your preferred store-bought brand may be.

If you’re ready to take the plunge and start making juice at home, then you’ll want to invest in a premium manual juicer. And here are four of the very best.

1. CO-Z Commercial Grade Citrus Juicer CO-Z’s juicer is just like the ones you would find in a professional kitchen. Compact enough to not take up too much counter space, the powerful device features a cast-iron body and stainless-steel strainer and is incredibly durable. Its base has suction feet for added stability; a larger juice spout that speeds up fill time and is easy to clean. It’s also available in multiple color options—one of them is sure to match the rest of your kitchen. Pros: A professional-grade juicer for your countertop. Cons: Doesn’t accommodate a glass bigger than 16 ounces. BUY NOW: $66.99

2. Gourmia Citrus Juicer Gourmia’s juicer is perfect for someone who’s new to the world of at-home juicing. Throw an orange, grapefruit, lemon or lime (you might need to halve the bigger fruits), into the holder, pull down on the lever and you’re done. That’s all it takes. And while it’s small enough to store away in a cabinet, the device is plenty sturdy, so you won’t need to go searching for an upgrade anytime soon. Pros: A easy-to-use, single-motion juicer that’s great for newcomers. Cons: Heavier than other manual citrus juicers. BUY NOW

3. Vollum Fruit Juicer Vollum’s manual juicer may be professional-grade, but it’s also designed with comfort in mind. The device’s lever features an easy-grip component, plus, it comes it comes with a hex screw set so you can make any necessary adjustments in order to make juicing even easier. It’s also simple to clean, as each of the parts that come in contact with fruit—the holder and strainer—are removable and made from stainless steel, so they’re completely dishwasher-safe. Pros: An adjustable juicer that’s also easy to clean. Cons: Simple aesthetic may be too spare for some. BUY NOW: $59.99