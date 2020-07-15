The Best Margarita Glasses for Your Next Cocktail Party

A margarita is a cocktail that’s synonymous with fun. Sip the zesty tipple and good times are almost certain to ensue, especially if you’re drinking from a classic margarita glass.

Like the cocktail itself—which is comprised of tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and agave—the cup is rather simple, but will bring a smile to your face without fail. Its origins are somewhat of a mystery, but one legend has it that a bartender in Los Angeles started using them after receiving the wrong type of champagne glass.

Shaped like a vintage champagne coupe that’s gone awry, the margarita glass has a wide mouth that cascades to a v-shaped bowl and a delicate stem. They’re are available in a spate of different sizes, shapes and materials, depending on what kind of sipping experience you’re seeking.

Here, we’ve pulled together four of the best margarita glasses on Amazon that run the gamut from oversized novelty cups to classy, handmade designs. Salud!

1. Dos Sueños Handblown Margarita Glasses Easily the most traditional option on our list, Dos Sueños’ handblown margarita glasses will give a colorful twist to your home bar. Capable of holding 16 oz of liquid, each glass features a striking aqua rim and was handblown by skilled artisans in Mexico from sustainable recycled glass. The glasses vary slightly in size and show tiny bubbles that develop from the blowing process for a decidedly authentic touch. The thick, sturdy glass is lead-free and dishwasher safe if need be. That means the clean up after your fiesta is a cinch. BUY NOW: $52.99

2. True North Insulated Margarita Glass If you want to drink your margarita on the go, True North has the perfect solution. This insulated margarita glass features a Triton lid to prevent spillage and is double-walled vacuum-sealed to keep your tipple nice and chilled. Crafted from premium 18/8 stainless steel, the design is plenty durable and can hold up to 8 oz of liquid. It can also keep ice for up to 24 hours, so it’s great for frozen margaritas or other on-the-rocks cocktails. The cup itself comes in countless colors, but this copper hue is particularly striking. BUY NOW: $31.61

3. Chefcaptain Extra Large Goblet Chefcaptain’s extra-large goblet may have been traditionally used for German wheat beer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pop a margarita in it. The sizeable glass can hold up to 21.5 oz and is multipurpose by design. In addition to beer and margaritas, it can be used for daiquiris, sangria, punch and more. You can even serve a shrimp cocktail in the thing. Measuring 7 inches tall, it’s made of heavy-duty, lead-free glass and comes complete with CF engraved on the bottom to ensure authenticity. This set includes four goblets and is great to bust out at a backyard barbeque. BUY NOW: $35.95