The Best Marshmallow Roasting Sticks to Help You Create the Perfect S’Mores

Roasting marshmallows is a beloved pastime that goes back more than a century. In fact, back in 1892, the New York World wrote roasting the tasty treats was only going to grow in popularity. And grow it did. Today, it’s considered sugar sacrilege to have any sort of camp fire sans this sweet treat.

That means any good host must have a set of marshmallow roasting sticks on hand. As the moniker implies, this simple-yet-effective utensil pierces the soft and pillowy marshmallow and allows you to roast it from a safe length. S’Mores have never been easier.

The sticks themselves range in quality, from no-frills bamboo skewers all the way up to extending stainless steel designs with multiple prongs. Which you decide on comes down to the vibe you’re going for, though, like anything, investing in a high-quality set will likely save you money and effort in the long run.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best sets of marshmallow roasting skewers available on Amazon to bust out at your next gathering.

1. Jolly Green Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks There are few things worse than burning the very marshmallow that’s supposed to go inside your s’more. Thankfully, that’s unlikely to happen with Jolly Green’s rotating roasting sticks. Crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel, each stick features a thumbwheel that allows you to easily spin the marshmallows for even roasting. It’s telescoping, too, which means each stick expands from less to 10 inches up to 34 inches. This set includes five separate sticks that can hold two marshmallows each, plus tip protectors and a bag for easy transportation. Jolly Green Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks: $23.79

2. MalloMe Premium Marshmallow Roasting Sticks MallowMe’s roasting sticks are a great option if you are going to be cooking marshmallows with little ones. The set includes eight sticks that feature a different colored handle to make identifying which stick belongs to who super easy. What’s more, these sticks can extend to an impressive 45 inches to keep your children’s hands away from the hot flames. Like our top pick, the sticks are forged out of high-quality stainless steel and come with protective plastic tips and a heat-resistant canvas pouch for storage. MalloMe Premium Marshmallow Roasting Sticks: $18.95

3. Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Ajmyonsp’s roasting sticks are arguably the most stylish on this list. Each stick in the five-piece set is fitted with an elegant wooden handle that looks as good as it feels. They also feature premium stainless steel prongs that can hold two marshmallows and multi-colored accents, so you can remember who’s using which stick. The telescoping design extends from 12 inches up to 32 inches to ensure that you’re at a safe distance from the blaze while roasting. Again, this set comes with a matching bag for easy transport. Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks: $9.98