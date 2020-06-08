The Best Mason Jar Adaptor for Transforming Your Glasses

If you’re a fan of making your own preserves or pickles, chances are you already have a hearty appreciation for Mason jars. Dating back to the 1850s, when they were invented and patented by John Landis Mason, these specially molded glass jars are an at-home canner’s best friend. But while their primary purpose is to hold preserves, they can serve even more functions if you have a Mason jar adaptor.

Making use of the screw thread on the outer perimeter of the container’s mouth, a Mason jar adaptor is a specially designed lid that will help turn each glass into a truly versatile piece of kitchenware. With the right kind of adaptor, you’ll be able to use your jar as a drinking vessel, soap dispenser or even a lamp. Sure, their primary purpose will still be for holding preserves and pickles, but why not stretch what you can do with them?

If you’re ready to start getting more out of your glasses, then it’s time to invest in some Mason jar adaptors. Here are four of the most useful on Amazon.

1. Connyman Two-Piece Mason Jar Lid Set While adaptors make Mason jars more versatile, they tend to be pretty one note. Not so with Connyman’s two-piece lids. The company’s colorful, leak-proof lids make it so that you can use your jars for drinking, pouring and storing everything from liquids to nuts to dried pastas. Specifically designed for wide-mouth, 16-ounce Mason jars, the lids are FDA-compliant and BPA-free, so you won’t have to worry about the contents of your glasses becoming contaminated. BUY NOW: $11.99

2. Colonial Tin Works Mason Jar Lamp Adaptor When you think of uses outside of canning for your Mason jar, the first one to leap to mind is as a drinking vessel. But with the right adaptor, a Mason jar can be used for so much more. Colonial Tin Works’s lid, for example, will turn your jar into a tiny, antique-style desk lamp. The adaptor, which fits glasses with a three-inch mouth, doesn’t come with the bulb or lamp shade, but includes everything else you could possibly need to add a nice, old-timey light source to any room. BUY NOW: $14.70

3. Elwiya Mason Jar Soap Dispenser Lid and Pump Set Ask any seasoned canner and they’ll tell you that Mason jars make great containers. It’s why they’ve been a staple of pantries for over a century and a half. Elwiya’s soap dispenser lid and pump set allows you to take advantage of this quality and turn the jars into gorgeous, rustic soap dispensers. Of course, this durable BPA-free kit, which fits 16-ounce glasses, can be used with other viscous liquids like shampoo, lotion and, in the kitchen, oils. The company’s set includes three lids and labels to make sure you know exactly what’s in each repurposed jar. BUY NOW: $12.99