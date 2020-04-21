The Best Massage Gun for the Physically Active

Everyone knows that exercise will do a body good in the long term, but it can leave you feeling pretty lousy in the short term. Luckily there are massage guns to ease today’s pains, even as you prepare for future gains.

The harder your workout, the more likely your muscles are to be left riven with tiny tears. It’s at these times when you need a deep muscle massage. Of course, not everyone has access to a personal masseuse. That’s when you turn to a massage gun, a time-saving device that will help alleviate any pain by targeting specific muscles and trouble areas. And massage guns don’t just help soothe your aching muscles; they also help aid recovery and increase future performance. Plus, thanks to their portability, you can use it at the gym or at home, making them extra convenient.

Adding a massage gun session to your training regimen will leave you feeling better and more prepared than ever before. Here are four devices to help take your routine (and recovery) to the next level.

1. Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device With its futuristic appearance, the Theragun G3 looks like something straight out of a sci-fi flick—and it has the features to match. The gun is specially calibrated deep muscle treatment mode pulses 40 times per second, which is more than fast enough to help rid your muscles of any tightness, knots or spasms you may be experiencing. There’s also a second, lighter speed, which allows you to carefully work out more sore and sensitive areas. The ergonomic gun comes with four Pro head attachments, ensuring the G3 can help you deal with any aches you may be dealing with. Pros: A striking design and cutting-edge technology in one package. Cons: Its two speed options may not be enough for some. BUY NOW: $349.00

2. TimTam Power Massager TimTam’s Power Massager may look like a heavy-duty drill, but you won’t mind much once you’re putting it to use on your aching muscles. Just one minute with the device is enough to start soothing any pain, while five minutes is the equivalent of 30 minutes on a foam roller, and will leave you feeling ready for tomorrow’s workout. Weighing in at an ultra-light 2.2 lbs and with twice as much battery capacity as previous models, TimTam’s massage gun—which comes with its own carrying case and pocket charger—is also perfect for on-the-go living, when your exercise routine is dictated by your schedule. Pros: It brings muscle relief in as little as one minute. Cons: The industrial aesthetic won’t appeal to everyone. BUY NOW: $249.99

3. WuBeFine Massage Gun The WuBeFine Massage Gun isn’t the most powerful option out there, but it is one of the most multifaceted. The company’s device comes with six different massage heads and 30 different pulse and speed options. Thanks to that plethora of options, WuBeFine’s gun can handle nearly any kind of ache or pain you may be experiencing after your workout. It’s also quiet, lightweight and comes with its own carrying case, making it the perfect option for someone looking for an all-around device to get the most out of their training regimen. Pros: Jam-packed with different modes and speeds. Cons: With so many different head attachments, beginners may find themselves lost. BUY NOW: $129.99