The Best Masticating Juicers for Your Kitchen

A hectic day can make it difficult to eat healthily, which is where fresh fruit or veggie juice can add a welcome dose of nutrition into your diet. After all, sometimes it’s just faster to drink your vitamins than it is to eat them. Of course, the high cost of juice these days can add up just as quickly as events in your day—but there’s an easier way.

You might know the benefits of traditional juicers, as they use blades to tear apart fruit and veggies into juice. However, the keyword there is “tear,” as that process adds heat and also exposes the ingredients to air. Both aspects cut down on critical nutrients. Masticating juicers, however, take a different approach. A fancy way of saying “cold-pressed,” masticating juicers extract the juice instead of beating it, literally, to a pulp.

What remains is an overall healthier and better-tasting option that will allow you to save money and make your own healthy juice from the comfort of your own home. The saved time, effort and money can go a long way when you’re on the go from an exercise class to work. Here are our picks for the best masticating juicers to give you the freshest, richest and best-tasting juice around.

1. Breville Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer Breville’s centrifugal juicer comes in a shiny, stainless-steel package that will not only look great on your countertop but packs a huge punch when it comes to juicing large amounts of fruits and veggies with quiet, speed and ease. The shute allows you to do minimal cutting prior to juicing, which provides an overall faster juicing experience. And when you’re done, just pop the container into the dishwasher for an easy clean. Plus, technical features like its cold spin feature and its overall fast press ensures you get the most nutrients possible, without losing any nutritional value. Pros: Fast, quiet, easy to clean and use while also making a lot of juice. Cons: Takes up a considerable amount of counter space. BUY NOW: $349.95

2. Hurom H-AA Juicer With its streamlined curvature design, Hurom’s H-AA juicer is just a slick-looking product that will be a great addition to any well-stocked and beautiful kitchen. The machine itself juices everything and then keeps the results in a reservoir, complete with a spout, for you to pour at your leisure. Additionally, the level allows for precision control over how much pulp you want in your juice. Plus, as an added feature, you can even put together frozen ingredients to create your own ice cream. Pros: Sleek and sexy with a reservoir that can be used for refills throughout the day. Cons: Might be complicated for those who just want a more straight-forward juicing experience. BUY NOW: $439.00

3. Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer This juicer from Kuvings whole slow juicer has a wide opening in its chute that significantly reduces how much prep time goes into making your juice, allowing you to fit items as large as a whole apple without having to slice and dice beforehand. The funnel spout allows for a seamless pour once the juice has been made, which provides an overall cleaner experience. Additionally, the slow juicer actually crushes the food and then presses it to produce a high-yield, yet air-free juice that’s bound to taste incredible. Pros: Almost zero prep time. Cons: Its large size makes it hard to store and no one will accuse it of being pretty. BUY NOW: $375.00