The Best Meat Injector to Infuse Your Beef or Poultry With Tasty Marinade

Any griller can slap some marinade on a bit of beef, but a true pro uses a dedicated meat injector. As its moniker implies, this giant syringe injects your favorite marinades deep into each piece of beef or poultry to achieve a greater depth of flavor. It also helps to tenderize your ingredients and add much-needed moisture to ensure they don’t dry out on the grill.

The multipurpose tool pulls double duty in the kitchen, too. While it is called a “meat” injector, it can be used to infuse vegetables with marinades before roasting or grilling. It can also be used to add creams or custards to pastries, such as profiteroles or éclairs.

Meat injectors are extremely easy to use—you just fill and squeeze—they’re also a lot quicker than dousing your meat in marinade the old-fashioned way and waiting hours on end. Here, we’ve selected four of the best meat injectors available on Amazon that promise to give your ingredients a flavor and moisture boost.

1. Milagroso Meat Injector Milagroso’s meat injector set comes with four different needles of varying lengths to offer the most versatility of the tools on this list. The two larger needles are great for injecting whole turkeys or chickens with marinades, while the two smaller needles are perfect for infusing more delicate cuts with a little extra flavor. Each needle is crafted from heavy-duty 304 stainless steel to ensure they stay both sharp and strong. The injector can also be easily disassembled when cleaning is required. The set includes two bonus cleaning brushes, too, that will help make light work of the task. Milagroso Meat Injector: $59.99

2. X-Chef Meat Injector X-Chef’s meat injector is ideal for those who like to go ham on the marinade. The design feature a barrel chamber that can hold up to 2 ounces of the good stuff, which you can inject to intensify flavor and impart moisture. It also includes three different needles that can tackle a wide array of ingredients. Somewhat of an outlier on our list, this injector’s barrel and needles are both crafted out of high-grade 304 stainless steel that is resistant to rust, heat and corrosion. This injector is also dishwasher safe to make cleaning a breeze. X-Chef Meat Injector: $20.99

3. TGE Meat Injector Designed for the busiest home cooks or chefs, TGE’s meat injector features an ergonomic handle that enables you to easily inject marinade into your ingredients with one hand. That means your other hand is freed up for other tasks, like adding seasoning or garnish. The injector sports a chamber crafted from eco-friendly plastic that can hold an ounce of fluid. It also comes with three different needles that can evenly distribute brines or marinades into turkey, chicken, brisket, duck and more. TGE Meat Injector: $9.99