The Best Meat Shredders for Pulled Pork, Chicken Salad and More

Whether preparing chicken thighs for tacos a massive barbecued pork shoulder, sometimes simply slicing and dicing won’t do. You need something that’ll not only portion the meat into easily chewable bites but also increase its tenderness. To kill two birds with one stone, grab a meat shredder.

Available in several different forms, meat shredders work as their name advertises––or at least they’re supposed to. Ideally, your device effortlessly tears into your choice of poultry, beef or pork and makes quick work of transforming it into a pile of delectable strands. You’ll never make pulled pork the same way again.

As with everything else, which one you choose makes a crucial difference in the finished dish. Where the best kind shred, the worst turn food into mush unworthy of serving. And how easy they are to clean plays no small part either. Who wants to painstakingly wash one just to make sure it’s ready for the next time?

Here are our top four picks available on Amazon.

1. Infusion Living Better Shredder The problem with shredding meat (or any food for that matter) is that it tends to be messy business. Not with Infusion’s model. Designed with a non-skid base for secure handling, the interior is filled with large spikes which grip on to food and, with a few twists of the lid, help shred it in a contained manner. Whatever you’re preparing and all of its juices remain sealed inside so they can be used or discarded however you see fit. Try shredding chicken to add to a hearty salad. Pros: The sealed construction makes for easy cleanup. Cons: Its shape might make it difficult to store easily. BUY NOW: $29.50

2. 1Easylife Meat Forks Reminiscent of bear claws, 1Easylife’s pair of shredders is just as effective. Forged from 18/8 stainless steel with handsome wooden handles, its tines are better suited to long wear than their plastic counterparts. The handcrafted handles are not only comfortable to hold, but they also added grip to tear through especially tough cuts. Their generous proportions are ideal for tearing apart large cuts like a smoked brisket or wonderfully marbled pork butt. Keep them with your other barbecue essentials for your next cookout. Pros: The design allows for a great amount of control when getting to work. Cons: Requires getting your hands dirtier than other models on this list. BUY NOW: $22.98

3. Fusionbrands ShredMachine Shredder Fusionbrands’ handy shredder is a lightweight and versatile tool that makes tearing through foods a cinch. Simply place whatever you’re preparing in the spiked interior and twist the lid to make quick work of things. Although it’s great for shredding chicken for tacos and quesadillas, it’s equally adept at ripping through crisp lettuce or cabbage to pile on top of sandwiches or throw into a refreshing slaw. Pros: Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Cons: Its plastic components might not be tough enough for certain cuts of meat. BUY NOW: $24.99