The Best Mechanic Tool Sets for All Your Home Improvement Projects

We’ve all seen mechanics deftly reach into their array of specialist tools to tackle a specific job. There are usually enough wrenches, ratchets and other implements to make a novice’s head spin. But that’s not just for show—there’s no telling when you might need tools that are especially small or large, blunt or agile for a given task. That’s why it’s always a good idea to have a mechanic tool set handy.

Usually housed within a sturdy shell with molds to perfectly hold tools in place, these sets have a range of sizes for the same instrument so that compatibility is never an issue. Some go the extra mile and include other bits and bobs handymen need to repair and build just about anything.

To get one that’s both well-designed and of high quality, look no further than our list of the top four options available on Amazon. Anyone of them will have you tinkering like a pro in no time.

1. DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set Having options is rarely a bad thing. Featuring a whopping 204 pieces, you’ll be more than prepared with this expansive set. Its ratchets have an impressive 72 teeth that make working in incredibly tight space far more manageable and well-placed knurling allows for a secure grip, regardless of your hand size. To top everything off, it comes with several wrenches and swappable screwdriver heads. All of it comes packaged neatly in a textured, hardshell case specially molded so each piece fits just so. DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set: $189.99

2. Craftsman Mechanic’s Tool Set Far and away the largest set on our list, Craftsman’s array comes with a full 450 pieces to make sure you’re never without the proper tool. Its durable case is so generous it comes with a built-in top handle and three pullout drawers along the inside that make it feel like a portable tool chest. It includes six extension bars so you can extend your reach, 191 sockets and 16 wrenches, 187 bits, 40 hex keys and a magnetic handle. With all of the possible combinations, the set becomes even more extensive than it seems at first glance. Craftsman Mechanic's Tool Set: $329.61

3. WORKPRO Mechanics Tool Set One of the most colorful options on our list, WORKPRO’s collection contains several tools with vibrant royal blue and red handles that not only please the eye but are easy to spot while in the midst of a bustling project. Though it’s not the largest set on this list here, it is among the most extensive, with over 400 pieces housed in a chest crafted from durable steel to protect everything inside. And to ensure it all stays in its proper place, it has three sliding drawers where each implement can be nestled so they don’t get nicked while you’re on the move. WORKPRO Mechanics Tool Set: $207.68