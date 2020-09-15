The Best Medium Saucepans for Your Everyday Kitchen Needs

When building a cookware collection, start with the saucepan. This versatile item is the backbone of every kitchen, useful for both quick, everyday needs and for crafting more elaborate recipes. But while the pot itself is simple enough—it’s round, fairly deep and has a lid—it does come in three sizes, so it’s key to know when to employ your medium version.

Typically holding between two-to-three quarts, the medium saucepan is the one you grab when heating up a jar of pasta sauce or pre-made soup, or reducing a gravy or stew to a desired thickness. It’s what you need when cooking certain types of grains, poaching eggs and making risotto. And it’s great for re-heating just the right amount of leftovers for one or two people.

In these four medium saucepans available on Amazon, you’ll find features like non-stick surfaces, oven-safe construction, added pouring spouts and more—all designed to make whatever you’ve got on the stove come out perfectly.

1. Calphalon Contemporary Shallow Sauce Pan The use of sturdy, dishwasher- and oven-safe materials like heavy-gauge aluminum and a hard-anodized construction make this 2.5-quart model from premium brand Calphalon a solid choice for home chefs. Three layers of non-stick coating helps keep things healthy (it allows you cook using less fat), while the design features shallower sides to make it easier to stir your culinary creations, and tight-fitting lids to lock in all that flavor. You’ll appreciate the long, stay-cool handles while it’s on the stove—and when you’re placing the pot in the oven. Calphalon Contemporary Shallow Sauce Pan: $109.38

2. Farberware Sauce Pan, 1 Quart Farberware’s mid-sized saucepan is a bit smaller than the typical medium option (it holds about one quart), so this is a good choice for quick jobs like cooking a can of veggies or a heating up a jar of pasta sauce. The stylish design both looks good and features useful touches, from double-riveted, easy-to-grip handle to two pouring spouts. The non-stick pot can be safely put in the oven and dishwasher, and comes with a shatter-proof lid that’s got its own straining holes—which makes for quick clean-up. Farberware Sauce Pan, 1 Quart: $24.99

3. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Saucepan Holding 1.5-quarts, this classic stainless steel option from cookware legend Cuisinart may look simple, but it’s got some handy hidden features. The aluminum-covered base helps distribute heat evenly, making it ideal for dishes that require a reduction of liquids, a slow simmer or a rolling boil, while the riveted, solid stainless steel handle stays cool while the pot is on the stove. There’s even a “helper handle” in case you need extra support when pouring liquids out through the tapered, drip-free rim. Cuisinart Chef's Classic Saucepan: $24.99