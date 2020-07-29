The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion.

While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum amount of water so your skin stays plump and avoids the stress of dehydration. Plus, they lend a silky feel and that’s never a bad thing.

But getting a formula that does the job while rapidly absorbing as opposed to turning into a greasy mess can be hard. To keep the skin on your body looking as luminous as that of your face, we’ve rounded up our four favorites available on Amazon.

1. Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion Jack Black always delivers with formulas that are as well thought through as their vintage-inspired packaging. This body lotion is lightweight and designed to quickly absorb so you don’t get that sticky feeling as you begin to put on clothes. Not only are the ingredients blended to be soothing, but, certain ones, like the cucumber flower extract and aloe leaf juice, are especially cooling. Soy protein, vitamin e and jojoba oil all fortify the skin’s barrier and help it repair against daily stressors. And, like all of the brand’s products, this one is cruelty-free having never been tested on animals. BUY NOW: $30.00

2. Brickell Men’s Deep Moisture Body Lotion Made with natural and certified organic ingredients, Brickell’s lotion is friendly to your skin by providing deep moisture in a lightweight formulation. Though it’s great at repairing cracked, dry, flaky skin, regular use prevents those pesky issues from ever occurring at all. Shea butter and jojoba oil both act as occlusives to trap water in your skin and prevent the dreaded transepidermal water loss that leads to tight, irritated patches. Though it’s practical, it’s also a complete sensorial experience thanks to the peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass essential oils that give it a refreshing and masculine scent you’ll never tire of. BUY NOW: $25.00

3. Marlowe Extra-Moisturizing Body Lotion Marlowe’s lotion hits all the right notes. Concocted with a unique mixture of passionflower fruit to restore, green tea to repair and willow bark extracts to reduce inflammation, it’s a multipurpose formula that will keep your skin feeling and looking its best. Light and non-oily, simply apply it to either dry or damp skin and watch as it vanishes right into your epidermis, leaving it soft and dewy in the process. Vegan and cruelty-free, those with concerns over animal testing need have no fear when using this product. And to keep the goodwill going, for every item purchased from the brand, soap is distributed to those at risk for hygiene-related illness in partnership with Clean the World. BUY NOW: $12.99