The Best Combs for Making Your Hair Look Amazing

Try as we might, we all have bad hair days. You don’t have to show up to the office looking a mess though, as a good comb will easily save you on these occasions. Of course, you’ll need to have the right one on hand first.

When it comes to combs, there are two main varieties: fine tooth and wide tooth. They’re pretty much exactly what they sound like. A wide-tooth comb has thicker teeth that are farther apart, whereas a fine-tooth comb’s teeth are narrower and closer together. Wide-tooth combs are better for those with thick, curly hair—or if you wake up one day with a particularly messy head of hair. Fine-tooth combs, meanwhile, are better for those with straight hair, as they can tease out knots and bumps with ease. You can use them together, too. Many will use a wide-tooth comb to gently brush through wet hair, and then later a fine-tooth comb to get out any midday tangles.

In the end it all comes down to preference, but it’s a good idea to have a comb or two around so you’re always looking your best. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Kent Men’s Hair Comb Kent’s been making brushes since 1777, so by now they’ve got it down pat. Their fine-tooth comb is no exception: It’s made of cellulose acetate, a material that’s both strong and flexible, so it will bend but not break. The seven-inch tool works as both a fine- and medium-tooth comb, so it’s great for getting out particularly tricky tangles. BUY NOW: $14.00

2. Baxter of California Pocket Comb Baxter’s comb is well thought-out. Each one is made by hand in Switzerland and undergoes a careful 12-step process that ensures it’s durable and built to last. The comb is made of cellulose acetate sheets and measures nearly eight inches long. The latter may prove a negative for some, as it’s a bit more difficult to take with you, and those with less hair to comb may find it cumbersome. Still, it’s a quality medium- and fine-tooth comb that’s well worth the investment. BUY NOW: $20.00

3. Ace Classic Hair Comb When it comes to combs, you’ll want one that will get rid of the knots in your hair while being gentle on your scalp. Ace Classic’s offering does just that, as the rounded tip of each tooth won’t scratch your skin. Keep in mind that while it works great it is made of plastic—albeit thick, sturdy plastic—so it may be more prone to breakage than other combs. BUY NOW: $16.00