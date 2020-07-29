The Best Men’s Shaving Cream to Deliver a Perfect Lather

If you want to achieve the perfect shave, prepping your face properly is essential. That means a nice invigorating cleanse with warm water, a little touch of pre-shave oil, and, of course, a smattering of high-quality shaving cream.

With a thick, velvety consistency, this trusty bathroom companion contains nourishing ingredients to hydrate your skin and soften your whiskers. It will also help cut down on irritation and prep your face for the closest possible shave.

With such a multitude on the market, it’s tempting to pick just any old product. Don’t. Treating yourself to the crème de la crème will ensure you always get a great lather and may even see you relish the grooming task.

Here, four of the best men’s shaving creams on Amazon that will leave your skin feeling fresh, soft and supple. You’re welcome.

1. L’Occitane Cade Shaving Cream L’Occitane has been producing skincare products since the ‘70s and the French brand is known for its high-quality blends. This particular shaving cream is enriched with cade oil. For those unversed in essential oils, this miracle elixir helps calm itchy or irritated skin—catch you later, shaving rash—and is also a germ-killer which is great if you accidentally nick yourself with the blade. The gentle formula also incorporates protecting and hydrating vegetable-based glycerin. When it comes to consistency, the cream transforms into a velvety lather for a gentle, purifying and stimulating shave. BUY NOW: $29.00

2. Proraso Shaving Cream As you can probably tell by its retro packaging, Proraso Shaving Cream has been a barber’s choice since 1948. Made in Italy, the cream is formulated using a rigorous “hot soap” process which sees it left to mature for a whole three days. This results in an ultra-rich soap, which, in turn, produces an ultra-thick lather, especially when applied with a shaving brush. The creamy consistency allows the blade to glide smoothly and minimizes razor burn. The formula itself is more than 95 percent natural and features sandalwood oil and shea butter to soften even the thickest, wiriest whiskers for an easy shave. BUY NOW: $10.00

3. The Art of Shaving Unscented Shaving Cream As its moniker implies, this cream is all about the art of shaving. It was developed by a husband and wife team who were determined to solve everyday shaving problems (read: itchy, dry skin). The cream is unscented and free of any harsh ingredients that cause irritation. This makes it perfect for gents with sensitive skin. It also features top-tier essential oils and extracts to make your cheeks feel supple and soft. Thanks to glycerin it generates a rich and foamy lather that improves razor glide a for a close and comfortable shave. BUY NOW: $23.72