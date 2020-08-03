The Best Toenail Clippers for Men

Just like trimming nose hair or plucking eyebrows, cutting toenails is one of those mundane but must-do grooming tasks. Because let’s face it, long, talon-like nails are easily one of the biggest turn-offs. Luckily, the chore can be somewhat improved by the type of tool you use. Get a premium pair of clippers, and you’ll spend less time cutting and more time enjoying life.

So, what exactly constitutes a top-notch set? Well, since toenails are larger and thicker than fingernails, sturdiness is paramount. You’ll need something that’s both tough and sharp enough to power through the nail. Opt for materials like high-carbon stainless steel that will hold a sharp edge for a long time and is also very simple to clean. The handle matters, too. You’ll want an ergonomic design that’s easy to grip and comfortable even after several minutes of use.

Here, we’ve curated four of the best toenail clippers on Amazon that are a cut above the rest.

1. GERmanikure Stainless Steel Toenail Clippers GERmanikure’s heavy-duty toenail clippers are built to last a lifetime. Each pair is painstakingly honed by hand with a file to ensure the blade has a gap that gets wider towards the heal. This can only be achieved with the most precise hand sharpening and allows you to make controlled cuts without damaging your nails. The set is crafted from the finest high-carbon stainless steel from Germany, which means they’ll stay sharper for longer and won’t rust or tarnish over time. Fitted with a barrel spring, the clippers can open up to 1 inch wide and can also be locked when not in use. To unlock, you simply squeeze the handles. The clippers also come in a soft leather case, which protects the blades. BUY NOW: $69.95

2. Norchan Large Nail Clippers Set If you’re considering turning your home into a makeshift nail salon, Norchan’s set has everything you need. Comprised of six separate implements, it includes one pair of fingernail clippers, a pair of toenail clippers, some nail scissors, a file, a nail cleaner and a storage bag in which to keep all of the tools. Of course, everything is appropriately sized for men and designed to tame even the toughest nails. The durable toenail clippers are made of high-density steel and feature razor-sharp curved blades. This means you can easily trim each nail along its natural shape. On top of that, the wide jaw opens to more than half an inch to allow you to get around ultra-thick nails. BUY NOW: $23.89

3. Kohm Easy Grip Toenail Clippers When it comes to comfort, it’s difficult to beat Kohm’s toenail clippers. They feature a large, easy-to-grip rubber handle that’s a dream to maneuver. This makes them ideal for those with weak or elderly hands. Sporting sharp wide jaws that open to more than 1 inch, the clippers are curved in a way that contours effortlessly around nails for simple and quick cutting. What’s more, they feature sharp pointed tips that can be used to work on ingrown nails or gently remove cuticles. As with the rest of the models on this list, the clippers are forged from stainless steel which is both easy to clean and sanitize. You can simply douse the scissors with rubbing alcohol after use to disinfect. BUY NOW: $15.99