The Best Metal Spatulas for Flipping Fish, Steak and More

Some pieces of cookware are pleasant luxuries. Others are absolute necessities, no matter your level of culinary expertise. High up on this list of must-haves is the metal spatula.

Just like chef’s knives, there’s a spatula for basically every culinary task. They’re made from all sorts of different materials, including plastic, silicone and wood. But if there’s one spatula that all chefs must own, it’s one that’s made of metal, in particular, a versatile fish spatula. These models have a slotted design and are perfect for any kind of savory cooking, whether you’re flipping fish, meat, poultry or vegetables. Yet as essential as these spatulas are, you’ll want to avoid using them on nonstick cookware, as they’ll just end up scratching your pans.

If you’re looking for a versatile spatula to add to your arsenal or just think it’s time for an upgrade, then it might be time to invest in a metal spatula. Here are four of our favorites.

1. Victorinox Slotted Fish Spatula So long as you’re not using non-stick pans, a metal fish spatula is the most versatile spatula you can get. This slotted instrument from Victorinox can do it all, and is made of a strong stainless steel that can withstand high temps. Additionally, the spatula is made in the good ol’ US of A, so it’s perfect for those who want to buy local. Pros: An all-around spatula that features a classic design. Cons: May look a little too traditional for some. BUY NOW: $25.05

2. Mercer Culinary Hell’s Handle Fish Spatula Despite the images of fire and brimstone that its name conjures, Mercer Culinary’s fish spatula features a grip that ensures you’ll never feel the heat while manning the stove or grill. Its dual textured, slip-resistant synthetic handle conducts 50 percent less heat than most polypropylene grips. And if all that wasn’t enough, the head of the spatula is made from high-quality Japanese stainless steel. Pros: Handle conducts less heat than those made from other materials. Cons: While innovative, the handle doesn’t look as nice as one made from wood. BUY NOW: $17.00

3. OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Turner A steel turner may not be quite as versatile as a fish spatula, but it does most of what you need a spatula to do. It’s also great if you’re someone like who likes to grill. A turner like OXO’s will let you mash down on burger patties so that they’re just the shape that you want them to be. It also features a clean, almost entirely metal design, though there is a rubber grip on the underside of the handle so that things don’t get too hot. Pros: A turner that’s perfect for shaping burger patties. Cons: Not ideal for flipping more delicate foods like fish. BUY NOW: $9.99