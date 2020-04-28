The Best Mezzaluna Knives for Herbs, Chopped Salads and More

A mezzaluna may look like some sort of ancient weapon that Sinbad might wield, but it’s actually an extremely useful kitchen tool. The curved, two-handled blade has been helping chefs chop and slice since the 1700s when it was first invented in Italy, and now it’s become a staple in modern kitchens everywhere.

Mezzaluna means “half-moon” in Italian and is a nod to the blade’s unique semicircle shape. Typically fitted with two handles at either end, the bow-like blade is maneuvered back and forth in a rocking motion to cut through all manner of ingredient.

Mezzaluna may not deliver the most precise knifework—no julienned carrots here—but the blade serves several practical purposes, like shredding herbs, slicing pizza, mincing garlic and chopping salad. Also, once you master the rocking motion and get a bit of momentum, prep becomes far quicker and easier. In fact, it’s kind of fun.

If you’re ready to add a mezzaluna to your kitchen, here are four of the most impressive on Amazon.

1. Triangle Mezzaluna Knife What’s better than one ultra-sharp blade? Two, of course. This 7-inch mezzaluna boasts an ingenious double-blade design that promises to drastically reduce prep time while delivering perfectly uniform cuts. Featuring the finest stainless steel from Germany, the blade is tough as nails and built to last a lifetime. The mezzaluna also has ergonomic, easy-to-grip handles to stop your hands from slipping about. Pros: The twin blade allows you to chop at greater speed. Cons: It’s one of the bulkier mezzalunas on the list and food may get caught between the two blades. BUY NOW: $25.99

2. The Bold Bee’s Mezzaluna Fashioned from a single piece of premium stainless steel, this sleek mezzaluna pairs classic Italian style with the very best American craftsmanship. The razor-sharp blade will slice through almost anything in your kitchen and it’s also resistant to rust and corrosion. The two rounded handles have been specifically designed so you can rock and roll safely and comfortably. Pros: The mezzaluna comes with a complimentary blade cover and stainless steel soap for cleaning. Cons: Measuring 12 inches, it may be too large for some. BUY NOW: $29.00

3. KitchenAid Mezzaluna Departing slightly from the traditional design, the KitchenAid mezzaluna features one rounded handle (rather than two) for more controlled cutting and stability. The blade is crafted from stainless steel, while the handle is fashioned from hardwearing plastic. At 6-inches long, it can be used on a chopping board or in a bowl and is as versatile as it is strong. Pros: A testament to its hardy design, the mezzaluna comes with a lifetime warranty. Cons: You’ll need to handwash this mezzaluna to keep it in prime condition. BUY NOW: $15.99