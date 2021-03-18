The Best Smartphone Mounts to Capture Your Best Performances

No matter if you’re a budding musician or a seasoned pro, a smartphone mount is a must-have in any kit. As its moniker implies, this nifty accessory mounts onto the mic stand and holds your smartphone in place while you are performing.

The mount’s hands-free functionality means you can clearly see lyrics or a certain chord progression on your device’s screen whenever a little prompt is needed. It also enables you to effortlessly tune your instrument via your favorite app or record yourself while you’re jamming. In short, it allows you to keep your hands where they should be—on your instrument and not your smartphone.

Most mounts clamp onto the mic stand and can be easily repositioned as needed. Some of the more sophisticated designs also have the ability to rotate your device a full 360 degrees to give you all the best angles.

As to be expected, there is an abundance of mounts on the market. We’ve curated four of the best designs available on Amazon to save you additional legwork.

1. Crescendo SlimClip Mic Stand Phone Holder Crescendo did not take any chances when designing its mount. It features an extra-strong clamp that securely attaches to the microphone stand to ensure it stays in place no matter how hard you jam. Furthermore, it’s equipped with silicone bands that stretch over your smartphone to keep it extra secure. The mount expands to hold pretty much any device up to 3 7/8 inches wide. It also features a ball joint that enables 360-degree rotation. This means you can set your smartphone up landscape, portrait or anywhere in between. Crescendo SlimClip Mic Stand Phone Holder: $18.95

2. ChargerCity Mic Stand Smartphone Mount If our top mount is characterized by its strength, ChargerCity’s design is distinguished by its maneuverability. It features a lever arm that can rotate 180 degrees while the section that holds your smartphone can swivel a full 360 degrees. This ensures your device is always in the perfect viewing position. The mount is compatible with all smartphones up to 3.4 inches wide and securely attaches to the upper post of the microphone stand. With this trusty companion, you’ll always be able to see the screen while performing. ChargerCity Mic Stand Smartphone Mount: $17.95

3. Grifiti Nootle Smartphone Mount While it’s great to have your smartphone locked safely in place, it’s also nice to be able to remove it easily when needed. Grifiti’s mount features a quick release, so you won’t waste any time struggling to get your device once you’ve finished the gig. The mount is equipped with rubber-padded jaws that open up to 3.5 inches to securely grip pretty much any smartphone. It can connect to a wide range of stands, too. This set also includes a separate clamp that can hold your iPad should you need an even bigger screen. Grifiti Nootle Smartphone Mount: $14.98