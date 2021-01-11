The Best Mini Dehumidifiers to Cut Down on Mold and Moisture

You want everything in your home to be just right, even the air. But as any homeowner knows, this can prove difficult at times. There is one thing that can help give you more control over the quality and smell of the air flowing through your home, however, and that’s a mini dehumidifier.

We’ve all had to deal with a room or corner of our home that feels and smells a little damp. Luckily, in situations like this, there are mini dehumidifiers that will remove excess humidity and unwanted smells from the affected area. But it’s not just about comfort. Humidifiers also protect the health of you and your loved ones, as well as the structure and condition of your home by reducing mold and mildew build-up. And while you may need a full-size dehumidifier for bigger areas of the home, a mini-sized model is perfect for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or any other area prone to moisture.

If you’ve been looking for a way to filter the air in a room in your home, the time is right to invest in a mini dehumidifier or two. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Lonove Mini Dehumidifier The point of a mini dehumidifier is to make sure the air in a room feels exactly the way you want it to and few are better at this than this model from Lonove. With a cylinder-like design and a surprisingly large 34-ounce water tank, this dehumidifier will efficiently keep the humidity in a room up to 190-square-feet below 45 percent. Despite its sizable tank, the device is still portable and lightweight, allowing you to move it to any space it may be needed with ease. It also has an auto-shutoff feature so you don’t have to worry about your energy bill skyrocketing. Lonove Mini Dehumidifier: $43.99

2. Pure Enrichment PureDry Mini Dehumidifier As useful as they are, mini dehumidifiers can be an eyesore. Not Pure Enrichment’s model, though. The company’s device features a sleek minimal design that doesn’t draw attention to itself. Because of this, it’ll blend in seamlessly with its surroundings no matter where you put it, whether that be your bathroom, kitchen or closet. Pure Enrichment PureDry Mini Dehumidifier: $69.99

3. Vavsea Electric Small Dehumidifier Are you unsure whether or not you need a mini dehumidifier? Vavsea’s entry-level option is a good way to find out. Though it’s not the best looking option on this list, it’s simple and effective. Simply put it in a room, plug it in and leave it running and it will suck up to 10 ounces of moisture a day from the air. It’s also super quiet, so you might not even notice it‘s on. Vavsea Electric Small Dehumidifier: $35.99