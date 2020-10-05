The Best Mini Fans to Keep You Cool on the Go

It’s a sad truth that some humans just run hot. In fact, everything from muscle mass to thyroid function can play a role in your overall body temperature. Whatever the reason, if you’re a person that is perpetually sweaty, allow us to introduce you to the mini fan.

As their moniker suggests, these portable pint-sized companions are designed to keep you feeling cool and comfortable by proving a nice, gentle breeze. They come in a spate of different styles but are typically fitted with batteries so they can be moved to different locations if need be.

Compared to air conditioners, mini fans are quieter and less expensive to run. They’re also much easier to set up and offer more flexibility in terms of positioning. There’s no way you could strap a window AC unit to your treadmill or baby’s stroller, whereas you can a mini fan.

Here, four of the best mini fans available on Amazon to help cool those who are always hot.

1. Havit Portable Mini Fan Havit’s portable mini fan easily slips into your pocket and promises to keep you cool even if you’re pounding the pavement in the sweltering heat. The lightweight design is fitted with a nifty lanyard, so you can simply hang it from your neck and let the wind blow from the bottom up to your face. It also comes with an adjustable stand should you wish to set it on a table or desk. The fan can be fully charged via the USB cable in just three hours and will run for up to seven hours depending on what speed you choose. Havit Portable Mini Fan: $16.99

2. HomeLifairy Portable Mini Fan HomeLifairy’s mini fan is all about giving you maximum flexibility. It’s fitted with a bendable silicone tripod that can tightly grip pretty much anything, from a stroller to a bicycle. The versatile design can also be used as a desktop fan or handheld fan. When it comes to power, the fan can be plugged into USB for unlimited usage or rely on a rechargeable battery. The battery offers three to eight hours of running time, depending on which of the three speeds you select. Best of all, the fan is whisper quiet and doesn’t emit any annoying sounds. HomeLifairy Portable Mini Fan: $21.99

3. SkyGenius Mini Desk Fan Like the previous HomeLifairy design, this SkyGenius mini fan can be affixed to a variety of items and surfaces. Instead of a tripod, however, it sports a sturdy clip. This makes it great for gym equipment, like a treadmill or elliptical, as well as car seats, strollers, tents or anywhere else you need a little cool breeze. The fan is fitted with a gutsy motor that offers a max wind speed of 10.5 feet per second yet is still plenty quiet. What’s more, it features a 360-degree vertical and horizontal rotation, so you can direct that breeze exactly where you need. The battery, meanwhile, offers up to six hours of usage, depending on which speed setting you pick. SkyGenius Mini Desk Fan: $19.99