The Best Mini French Spring Coil Whisks for Your Kitchen

Whether you’re trying to whip up the perfect hollandaise, velvety gravy or softly cooked eggs, you’ll the need the right tools for the job. One of the most critical is the whisk. Large whisks can be too cumbersome, and a regular whisk with smaller proportions never feels quite right. Mini coil whisks are the answer.

As the name suggests, the petite French iteration of the device has a coiled structure that makes it ideal for helping circulate foods while helping create a light, airy texture. On the other hand, the smaller shape means these whisks are especially adept at incorporating every last bit of food and scraping up fond.

Lightweight and nimble, this under-sung kitchen utensil is something you’ll find yourself turning to again and again when a recipe calls for just a bit more finesse. Our top four picks represent the very best that Amazon has to offer.

1. Norpro Krona Mini Coil Whisk Made from professional-gauge stainless steel, Norpro’s coil whisk is a versatile (and sturdy) kitchen gadget. Its coils are designed with maximum flexibility so they create effortless whipping action but also remain capable of deglazing a pan. Its solid handle gives the user a confident feel when preparing any dish. Pros: Its elongated handle means it can reach into every nook and cranny. Cons: It might not be quite small enough for some applications. BUY NOW: $14.38

2. BestUtensils Coil Whisk BestUtensils coil whisk is crafted from lightweight stainless steel with an innovative design. The sleek handle is offset at an angle to make both using the whisk during quick tasks easy on the hands and to make digging into hard-to-reach corners simple. Its heavy-duty build means it can handle frothing milk, whisking eggs and emulsifying sauces with equal assuredness. Pros: It has an elegant mirror-polished finish. Cons: The unique shape might make storage a bit tricky. BUY NOW: $6.99

3. Ludwig Coil Whisk Partially inspired by Scandinavian design, Ludwig’s light and efficient whisk is made from FDA-approved stainless steel. It spans 8 inches in length and has a whipper with a diameter of 1.75 inches, so its proportions are ideal for tackling a range of tasks and dishes, including classics like béchamel. Pros: Food-grade stainless steel means this is built to last. Cons: Thin handle might be less comfortable in-hand for certain applications. BUY NOW: $15.99