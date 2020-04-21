Quantcast
The Best Mini French Spring Coil Whisks for Your Kitchen

The petite tool is great for making delicate egg dishes and sauces.

coil whisk

Whether you’re trying to whip up the perfect hollandaise, velvety gravy or softly cooked eggs, you’ll the need the right tools for the job. One of the most critical is the whisk. Large whisks can be too cumbersome, and a regular whisk with smaller proportions never feels quite right. Mini coil whisks are the answer.

As the name suggests, the petite French iteration of the device has a coiled structure that makes it ideal for helping circulate foods while helping create a light, airy texture. On the other hand, the smaller shape means these whisks are especially adept at incorporating every last bit of food and scraping up fond.

Lightweight and nimble, this under-sung kitchen utensil is something you’ll find yourself turning to again and again when a recipe calls for just a bit more finesse. Our top four picks represent the very best that Amazon has to offer.

1. Norpro Krona Mini Coil Whisk

Made from professional-gauge stainless steel, Norpro’s coil whisk is a versatile (and sturdy) kitchen gadget. Its coils are designed with maximum flexibility so they create effortless whipping action but also remain capable of deglazing a pan. Its solid handle gives the user a confident feel when preparing any dish.

Pros: Its elongated handle means it can reach into every nook and cranny.

Cons: It might not be quite small enough for some applications.

Norpro Krona coil whisk

Courtesy of Amazon.

BUY NOW: $14.38

2. BestUtensils Coil Whisk

BestUtensils coil whisk is crafted from lightweight stainless steel with an innovative design. The sleek handle is offset at an angle to make both using the whisk during quick tasks easy on the hands and to make digging into hard-to-reach corners simple. Its heavy-duty build means it can handle frothing milk, whisking eggs and emulsifying sauces with equal assuredness.

Pros: It has an elegant mirror-polished finish.

Cons: The unique shape might make storage a bit tricky.

BestUtensils coil whisks

Courtesy of Amazon.

BUY NOW: $6.99

3. Ludwig Coil Whisk

Partially inspired by Scandinavian design, Ludwig’s light and efficient whisk is made from FDA-approved stainless steel. It spans 8 inches in length and has a whipper with a diameter of 1.75 inches, so its proportions are ideal for tackling a range of tasks and dishes, including classics like béchamel.

Pros: Food-grade stainless steel means this is built to last.

Cons: Thin handle might be less comfortable in-hand for certain applications.

Ludwig coil whisk

Courtesy of Amazon.

 

BUY NOW: $15.99

4. Chef Craft Set of Coil Whisks

If you’re a prep whiz in the kitchen, it never hurts to have more than one of a favorite tool. Luckily, Chef Craft’s French coil whisk comes in a pair that might come in especially handy when assembling a large breakfast or dinner party. Both are made from polished stainless steel with a novel head that is longer than it is wide.

Pros: This set comes with two whisks for added value.

Cons: Its shorter length might not be right for cooking every dish.

Chef Craft coil whisk

Courtesy of Amazon.

BUY NOW: $6.22

