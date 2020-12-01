The Best Mini Keyboards for the Ultimate Mobile Office

There are times when a traditional keyboard is, quite literally, too big and cumbersome for the task at hand. That’s where mini keyboards come in. These ultra-compact companions work just like their full-sized counterparts but can be conveniently stowed in a bag or pocket for typing on the go.

Depending on the model, mini keyboards can connect to computers, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, TVs and even VR glasses to make your life easier. The devices typically connect via a USB dongle or Bluetooth, which means there are no pesky wires to deal with, either.

When it comes to functionality, the keys are usually laid out in the same QWERTY formation used on most keyboards to ensure you can type quickly and easily. In fact, a mini keyboard has pretty much everything you’d find in a full-sized model just in a much smaller package.

Here, some of the best mini keyboards on Amazon that promise to deliver on convenience.

1. Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Fosmon’s mini keyboard has earned the top spot on this list because of its exceptional compatibility. It’s the only of the four keyboards featured here to offer Bluetooth connectivity. This means it can seamlessly connect to almost every modern device in your home, from game consoles, VR glasses and computers to smart TVs and smartphones. It spans 6.25 inches, which puts it in the middle of the pack in terms of size and ensures it’s plenty easy to carry around. It also has an angular silhouette that’s reminiscent of a game controller and feels good in the hand. In addition to standard QWERTY keys, the device features shortcut keys on the top row that allow you to easily adjust volume, screen brightness and more. This mini keyboard will give your full-sized model a run for its money. Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard: $24.99

2. Ilebygo Mini Wireless Keyboard Ilebygo’s pocket-sized mini keyboard is the smallest on our list and can be easily stored in your pocket or bag while you’re on the go. Thanks to its ultra-compact size, it will also put the least amount of strain on your fingers as you type. Instead of having actual keys, the device features a touchpad. This means the whole keyboard area can transform into a highly-sensitive panel in which you can scroll, zoom and more. Think of it as a slightly bigger version of your Mac book’s trackpad. It also features LED backlights that can be set to three different levels so you can continue to type even in dark conditions. Ilebygo Mini Wireless Keyboard: $19.99

3. Rii Mini Keyboard When investing in a wireless keyboard, you want to make sure to pick one with good range. This will prevent any annoying dropouts and allow you to type from a distance. Rii’s mini keyboard offers 2.4GHz of wireless connectivity via a USB dongle, which gives it an impressive range of 33 feet. But that’s just the icing on the cake. It also features a full-function QWERTY keyboard along with an ultra-sensitive touchpad. What’s more, the keyboard is backlit with eight-different colors, which adds plenty of pizzaz and also helps you to see in the dark. To top it off, the clever curved shape ensures the device fits neatly and comfortably in your hands. Rii Mini Keyboard: $21.99