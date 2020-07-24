The Best Men’s Moisturizers for Putting Your Best Face Forward

The marketing industry might have you fooled into believing that a great moisturizer is strictly the territory of women. Thankfully, more and more gents are waking up to the fact that skin is skin—and theirs is just as deserving of hydration.

A good moisturizer has one primary goal: preventing water loss from the skin. Not only is this important for general skin health, but moisture-plumped flesh also smooths out fine lines and offers a bouncier appearance—something we could all use assistance with. But finding the right one for you and your skin type is a bit like Princess and the Pea. It’s a delicate balance: some are too rich and others are too lightweight to do the job. Toss in the variables provided by seasonal change, stress and more and you’ve got a nightmare to pick through.

Fortunately, we’ve done the heavy lifting on this. Here are our top four favorite moisturizers for men available on Amazon.

1. Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer Those with oilier skin might be tempted to ditch the moisturizer altogether, but they shouldn’t as even oily skin needs a hydration boost. So what’s a good compromise? A formula that’s free of traditional oils, like this one by Brickell. Lightweight with a finish that sinks right in, it won’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin as the day wears on. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe soothe the skin while antioxidants like green tea extract combat pollution and other environmental stressors. Small touches of lemongrass, peppermint and eucalyptus oil give it a refreshing scent. BUY NOW: $35.00

2. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer While moisturizing is essential, the true king of skin health is sun protection. Not only are the sun’s rays responsible for cancer, but they are also responsible for an estimated 70 to 80 percent of cosmetic aging. That’s why wearing sunscreen every day is so important. Luckily, Jack Black’s moisturizer has a built-in SPF so you don’t have to worry about layering multiple products in your day-to-day routine. Blue algae extract and sea parsley both act as powerful antioxidants that protect against free radical damage to help keep you looking youthful. Plus, it’s cruelty-free so you can use guilt-free without concern for animal testing. BUY NOW: $28.00

3. Rugged & Dapper Face Moisturizer Nothing’s better than a product that knows how to pull double duty and this moisturizer is most certainly one of them. Made from nutrient-rich natural ingredients, it helps skin stay in tip-top shape. Hyaluronic acid and aloe vera help attract water into the skin while lightweight jojoba oil (which is actually a wax that’s liquid at room temperature and very close in composition to human sebum) and shea butter lock it all in. Meanwhile, green tea extract helps combat the damage caused by airborne pollutants. Cruelty-free, it is appropriate for all skin types and will quickly become a go-to. BUY NOW: $24.95