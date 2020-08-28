The Best Motorcycle Stands for Keeping Your Bike Upright

Motorcycles are cool and all, but they do require a bit of maintenance. Checking your tire pressure and refilling coolant and brake fluid will take both time and effort, but they’re also simple enough things that you can do them yourself. One thing that makes this process infinitely easier is a motorcycle stand.

Beyond helping with day-to-day maintenance, a motorcycle stand, first and foremost, helps secure your motorcycle so it won’t fall over or get easily carried off. That’s reason enough to invest in one, but most stands can also be adjusted to lift a motorcycle up, so you can inspect your bike and make sure everything is in good shape.

One of the chief considerations when investing in a new motorcycle stand, beyond making sure that it can adjust to accommodate your bike’s specs, is its material. You’ll want a stand that can take a beating and last for many years, so it’s best to make sure anything you purchase is made from high-grade steel. Here, four of the best stands available on Amazon.

1. Venom Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Wheel Lift Stands Venom’s motorcycles are some of the best out there, so it stands to reason that the brand’s bike stand is also a must-have. It’s made of heavy-duty steel that will withstand almost anything, and is designed by pros who made sure that the leverage ratio was both simple to use and effective for security and repairs. What’s more, it’s adjustable, and the brand promises that it will fit most sport bikes. Venom Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Wheel…: $69.99

2. MaxxHaul Adjustable Motorcycle Wheel Most motorcycle stands will hold your bike in place and keep it from tumbling over, but not all of them can lift it up—especially if you have a bulkier model. That’s not a concern with MaxxHaul’s offering though, as it can lift weights of up to 1,800 pounds. It’s plenty durable, too, with a heavy-duty steel construction that will resist both rust and corrosion. MaxxHaul Adjustable Motorcycle Wheel: $89.99

3. Yitamotor Universal Sport Bike Motorcycle Front & Rear Combo Wheel Lift No matter what, your motorcycle stand is bound to get kicked around a bit. That’s why you’ll want an ultra durable one like Yitamotor’s, which is made with a high-grade solid steel so it won’t break or fall apart. It’s also fully adjustable, so it can accommodate most bikes, as long as they’re 440 pounds or lower. The brand also promises that putting it together is a breeze, with step-by-step instructions to help you out if you get stuck. Yitamotor Universal Sport Bike Motorcycle Front…