The Best Multi-Cookers to Make Preparing Meals Easy

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a multi-cooker is one of the most versatile tools out there. These high-tech pots make boiling, pressure cooking and steaming foods a breeze, so you can make all kinds of different meals with just one device.

Of course, different multi-cookers have different functions—and they weren’t always so advanced. The term “multicooker” was originally used to describe appliances that would cut down on gas bills in the 1920s. Since, they’ve evolved into bona fide multi-purpose electric cookers. They’re especially ideal for novice chefs, as multi-cookers make preparing foods like meat a real pinch—simply put it in the pot, pressure cook it for a short while, and voila. And, unlike cooking on the stove, a multi-cooker won’t require your full attention. That way, you can prepare other things in the kitchen while your food cooks in the background.

Plus, these compact cookers will help you save on space, as they’ll keep your stovetop from filling up. What more could you ask for from a cooking appliance. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Crock-Pot Multi Cooker If you want to quickly cook up delicious meals for a large group of family or friends, then Crock-Pot’s multi-cooker is the perfect solution. While most multi-cookers hold up to six quarts of food, Crock-Pot’s has room for 10. Of course, it’s a tradeoff, as this multi-cooker will take up more counter space as a result. It has plenty of cooking options to make it worth your while, though, as you can choose from 15 different settings. A progress bar lets you know when the pressurization process is complete You can even use the pot to sterilize cookware. BUY NOW: $119.99

2. Fissler Multi Pot Fisler’s multi-cooker is a cut above the rest by virtue of its many different settings. With 18 cooking options in total, you can steam, sauté and ferment all of your favorite foods with just the touch of a button. It’s also made of sturdy stainless-steel with a high level of corrosion resistance. Plus, the base is made of three layer with an aluminum strip in between. The interior pot can also be easily removed and placed in the dishwasher for cleaning when you’re done using it. BUY NOW: $99.95

3. Instant Pot Duo Electric Pressure Cooker A list of the best multi-cookers would be incomplete without the Instant Pot. It’s the first multi-cooker that many think of, after all—and for good reason. The Instant Pot is an apt pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, yogurt maker and more, though it doesn’t have quite as many built-in functions as other multi-cookers out there. It can hold up to 6 quarts worth of food, and claims to speed up the cooking process by 70 percent. And if you’re new to the multi-cooker game you can download the Instant Pot app, which has hundreds of recipes, to get started. BUY NOW: $79.00