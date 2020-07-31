The Best Nose-Hair Trimmers for Keeping Your Nose Hair-Free

At some point, time catches up with all of us. For men, this often manifests itself in hair growth in places you’d rather it not be, namely your nose. Luckily, there’s a simple electric tool that will help you keep this at bay—the nose-hair trimmer.

Yes, the the hair on top of your head and on your face gets most of the attention, but you also need to keep what’s growing out of your nose in check. The last thing you want is someone noticing a long and embarrassing hair up there while you’re talking to them. Luckily, nose-hair trimmers offer up an easy way to keep everything looking clean cut. Make sure you pick one that’s gentle, compact and can hold a charge.

If you want to up your grooming game a bit, or if you just want to upgrade the device you already have, then now’s a great time to invest in a new nose-hair trimmer. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Wahl Lithium Pen Trimmer If for some reason you need proof that size doesn’t matter, look no further than Wahl’s excellent nose-hair trimmer. It’s barely bigger than a pen, but this device does everything you could want. It even comes with two additional heads, so you can also use it to keep your eyebrows looking tidy. Its blades are easy to clean, too, requiring little more than a quick rinse under running water. Plus, the whole thing is powered by an AAA lithium ion battery, which is included. BUY NOW: $17.49

2. ToiletTree Heavy Duty Steel Nose Trimmer ToiletTree’s name may be too clever for its own good, but the company sure makes a solid nose-hair trimmer. This is the perfect device for someone new to the game and features a precision trimmer that will cut hairs, not pull them. It’s also waterproof, which is great news if you’re someone who likes to multi-task while in the shower. Finally, the charger, which operates on a single AA battery, is easy to pack away and comes with its own carrying case. BUY NOW: $24.95

3. Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 5000 If there’s a drawback to nose-hair trimmers, it’s that they’re yet another grooming device you’ll have to store in your medicine cabinet. That’s not the case with Philips Norelco’s device, though, which has an attachment so you can use it as a beard trimmer as well. But you’re obviously buying this device for its nose-hair trimming abilities, and it excels in that category, with a blade that’s easy and comfortable to use. It even comes with attachments for trimming your eyebrows. BUY NOW: $19.99