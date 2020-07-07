The Best Nosing Glasses for Enhancing Your Next Glass of Whiskey

If you’re a whiskey aficionado, you want to get the most out of every single sip of your best bottle. And part of that is the rich aroma given off by the amber liquid. While a tumbler or other vessel might be appropriate in most instances, really taking in that rich olfactory experience means breaking out a nosing glass.

Typically designed with a wider bottom and narrow, flute-like top, its very shape enhances how you’re able to take a whiff. The slightest recalibration in those proportions can yield different results—no small thing when you’ve shelled out a small fortune for a particularly rare vintage. Finding the right iteration is made even trickier by the introduction of other factors, like whether or not the glass has a stem.

To help ensure your next cocktail hour is up to snuff, we’ve rounded up four of our favorite models available on Amazon so you can cherish every drop of your favorite spirit.

1. Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Nosing Glass Set Crafted from a beautiful non-lead material made of titanium and zirconium oxide, this set has all the delicacy of traditional crystal minus the easy breakage. The same goes for shock and scratch resistance. And the pragmatic design doesn’t stop there. It has a gracefully contoured base that cradles whatever rare vintage you’re sipping and grows more narrow toward the top so its full olfactory bouquet is readily accessible. And with a 7.4-ounce capacity, it has enough room to hold a generous amount of your favorite maker. This particular model comes with a stem which might make for easier handling depending on the individual. BUY NOW: $90.00

2. Pappy van Winkle Glencairn Nosing Glass Set The ideal setup when enjoying your best whiskey with a dinner guest, this set comes complete with two glasses. Made with a squat and somewhat thicker stem, these styles rest more securely on your table than other delicate models on our list. Both sport the classic nosing glass design which is wide at the base while growing slimmer toward the rim to capture the aroma of your choice whiskey. In a departure from our other favorites, these have the brand’s elegant scrawled logo etched across the front for a distinctive design touch. BUY NOW: $64.95

3. Eisch Malt Whiskey Nosing Glasses One of the most sophisticated duos on our list, this pair of glasses comes complete with matching lids so not even the slightest bit of a whiskey’s fragrance can escape between sips. Fashioned from mouthblown glass, they have a thin stem and otherwise classic proportions, though they do become more narrow relative to the base when compared to our other favorites. Considering they come with lids, this duo is a great choice to break out during an especially important after-dinner drink for the added touch of elegance, though some might consider the accessory overly fussy. BUY NOW: $99.00