The Best Nosing Glasses for Enhancing Your Next Glass of Whiskey

If you’re a whiskey aficionado, you want to get the most out of every single sip of your best bottle. And part of that is the rich aroma given off by the amber liquid. While a tumbler or other vessel might be appropriate in most instances, really taking in that rich olfactory experience means breaking out a nosing glass.
Typically designed with a wider bottom and narrow, flute-like top, its very shape enhances how you’re able to take a whiff. The slightest recalibration in those proportions can yield different results—no small thing when you’ve shelled out a small fortune for a particularly rare vintage. Finding the right iteration is made even trickier by the introduction of other factors, like whether or not the glass has a stem.
To help ensure your next cocktail hour is up to snuff, we’ve rounded up four of our favorite models available on Amazon so you can cherish every drop of your favorite spirit.
1. Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Nosing Glass Set
Crafted from a beautiful non-lead material made of titanium and zirconium oxide, this set has all the delicacy of traditional crystal minus the easy breakage. The same goes for shock and scratch resistance. And the pragmatic design doesn’t stop there. It has a gracefully contoured base that cradles whatever rare vintage you’re sipping and grows more narrow toward the top so its full olfactory bouquet is readily accessible. And with a 7.4-ounce capacity, it has enough room to hold a generous amount of your favorite maker. This particular model comes with a stem which might make for easier handling depending on the individual.
2. Pappy van Winkle Glencairn Nosing Glass Set
The ideal setup when enjoying your best whiskey with a dinner guest, this set comes complete with two glasses. Made with a squat and somewhat thicker stem, these styles rest more securely on your table than other delicate models on our list. Both sport the classic nosing glass design which is wide at the base while growing slimmer toward the rim to capture the aroma of your choice whiskey. In a departure from our other favorites, these have the brand’s elegant scrawled logo etched across the front for a distinctive design touch.
3. Eisch Malt Whiskey Nosing Glasses
One of the most sophisticated duos on our list, this pair of glasses comes complete with matching lids so not even the slightest bit of a whiskey’s fragrance can escape between sips. Fashioned from mouthblown glass, they have a thin stem and otherwise classic proportions, though they do become more narrow relative to the base when compared to our other favorites. Considering they come with lids, this duo is a great choice to break out during an especially important after-dinner drink for the added touch of elegance, though some might consider the accessory overly fussy.
4. Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Nosing Glass Set
The only stemless choice on our list, Schott’s handsome set of six glasses has a genuinely modern feel as a result. Blown from non-lead Tritan crystal, they’re naturally resistant to scratching, breaking and chipping so you won’t feel the anxiety of being overly delicate when handling them. And being stemless means that their chances of accidentally tipping over are also greatly reduced. Sporting a 10.9-ounce capacity, this design can hold some of the most liquid of any option on our list so it’s an excellent choice for those who appreciate a generous pour.