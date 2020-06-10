The Best Nutmeg Graters for Adding Warm Spice to Food and Drink

There are several dishes and drinks that drastically improve with just a little dash of nutmeg. From pumpkin pie and cookies to hot chocolate and eggnog, all of these things truly come to life when infused with the aromatic spice. But there’s no use buying the pre-ground nutmeg from your local supermarket. While it’s certainly convenient, this powder loses its potency and flavor quickly. It’s far better to buy whole nutmeg seeds and grind them yourself, immediately before use.

How? With a dedicated nutmeg grater. These tools let you grate the exact amount of nutmeg you need per recipe and impart a far stronger taste and aroma. On top of that, whole seeds last much longer than the pre-ground variety. Just make sure you store the seeds in an airtight container, in a cool, dry area away from direct sunlight.

To help you pick the perfect design, we’ve pulled together four of the best nutmeg graters on Amazon that will allow you to add the correct amount of the wonderfully warm spice each and every time.

1. Microplane Classic Series Premium Grater If you’ve never had the pleasure of using a Microplane, prepare to be impressed. Made to last, the grater features state-of-the-art photo-etched technology which gives it ultra-sharp teeth that can cut through the toughest nutmeg seeds. Since the implement is stainless steel, it’s not only rust-proof and dishwasher safe, but it’s also sure to stay sharp over time no matter how many seeds you grate. It’s also magnetic and can be easily hung on your knife strip. Best of all, the comfortable handle comes in an array of different hues, so you can pick the color that best suits your kitchen. BUY NOW: $14.95

2. Norpro Nutmeg Grater Since 1973, Norpro has been creating clever cookware and this nifty nutmeg grater is no exception. Spanning 5.5 inches in length, it’s fitted with a non-slip rubber base which stops it from moving about on your benchtop and allows you to grind away safely. The grater also comes with a handy top compartment where you can store your nutmeg seed in between each use. In addition to nutmeg, you can also grate ginger, garlic, citrus, chocolate and cheese. Unfortunately, unlike the dishwasher-safe Microplane, it’s recommended that you handwash this grater in warm soapy water after each use. Of course, that’s a small price to pay for a quality design. BUY NOW: $7.08

3. GEFU Nutmeg Grater If you’re a clumsy cook—no judgment here—you’ve likely nicked your finger once or twice on a grater. But, thanks to GEFU’s ingenious design, that’s no longer a concern. Similar to a pepper mill, it’s equipped with a laser-cut grinding mechanism that pulverizes nutmeg seeds into a fine powder with very minimal effort. You simply pop the seed into the appropriate compartment and turn the handle to receive freshly ground nutmeg. Once you’ve finished, you can fold back the handle, put on the flavor-lock cap and store the grater away safely. The design also features an integrated storage space that can hold up to four nutmeg seeds. BUY NOW: $29.21