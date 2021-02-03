The Best Office Desk Gifts for Co-Workers, Friends and Family

Whether your significant other has just landed their dream job or a dedicated co-worker finally received that coveted promotion, there are times when you need to splash out on a celebratory gift.

We suggest opting for something special for their office desk, that way they can remember you and your kindness even when the shine of the new role wears off. Obviously, there are countless desk-top gifts on the market depending on what you think that person might like, want or need in their new office environment.

Here, we’ve selected a quartet of the best such gifts available on Amazon. They run the gamut, from a calming aromatherapy diffuser to a nifty heated coffee mug. Since all four options are inherently versatile, they also make great gifts for the office’s Secret Santa come holiday time.

1. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug The gift of caffeine is pretty much priceless in an office environment. Ember’s Smart Mug will ensure that your special someone has perfectly hot coffee all day long. It’s not limited to just java, either. It can also keep herbal tea, hot chocolate and more at the exact temperature you prefer (as long as it’s between 120 degrees and 145 degrees Fahrenheit). The mug connects to a special charging coaster that offers 1.5 hours of heat on a single charge. That stretches to a full day if you leave the mug on the coaster. To top it off, the mug can be controlled via an app on your smartphone, which allows you to set temperature, receive notifications and more. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: $99.95

2. Werfactory Tiffany-Style Table Lamp A lamp is one of the quickest and easiest ways to spruce up a desk, especially if it’s a Tiffany lamp. Designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the Art Nouveau design features colorful stained-glass that will brighten up any office. This beautifully handcrafted example by Werfactory measures 16 inches wide by 24 inches high and has a sturdy resin base with a bronze finish. The lampshade is real stained glass joined by tin and showcases stunning yellow hues. This lamp makes an excellent gift for any design enthusiasts, too. Werfactory Tiffany-Style Table Lamp: $169.99

3. Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser and Oils Everybody appreciates a nice smelling office, which is why Pure Daily Care’s oil diffuser makes a great gift. The clever contraption utilizes state-of-the-art wave diffusion technology to atomize essential oils. That means it will fill any space with soothing aromas. The diffuser has 14 different ambient light settings so you can create the right mood on your desk. In addition to the diffuser itself, this set includes 10 essential plant oils that are sourced from all corners of the globe. There’s lavender from France and tea tree from all the way from Australia, for instance. Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser and Oils: $39.95