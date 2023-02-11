The 27 Best Office Gifts to Add a Dose of Style to the Workspace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

In a lot of ways, someone’s office space—and the items within it—reflects who they are. A desk is much more than just a hangout for a laptop; it’s where a person can show off their personality, where the right trinkets, fun accessories and even essential office supplies can bring a little sunshine to the daily grind. So, when it comes time to commemorating work milestones, celebrating promotions or simply acknowledging a job well done, you want to make sure to give your coworker an office gift that has all the functionality, convenience and style that they so greatly deserve.

Office supplies and work-related items are efficient, yes, but they lack creativity and, put plainly, are boring. And who would want that taking up precious space on their desk? Luckily, a variety of brands have stepped up, offering fun and functional mousepads, laptop bags and other workplace staples that are just waiting to be used—and admired—on the daily.

Need a place to start? We here at Robb Report have you covered. Scroll down to check out the 27 best office gifts for coworkers, friends, family and anyone you might see from 9 to 5.

Best Office Gift for Coffee Lovers

Now that your coworker or friend has scored that big promotion, they may need the help of a hot beverage—whether it’s coffee, tea or hot chocolate—to keep their energy levels high. And thanks to the Ember mug, they’ll never have to worry about their drink cooling off. The stylish mug, which comes in either a 14 ounce or a 10 ounce size, keeps beverages warm at for 1.5 hours. It is also connected to an easy-to-use app that sets the preferred drinking temperature. Plus, this version of the Smart Mug 2 comes in a selection of fun metallic hues, a welcome pop in any office space.

Buy Now on Ember: $123

Best Office Gift for Audiophiles

Bose is known for creating stellar audio accessories, so it’s no surprise that its QuietComfort earbuds are the perfect companion for those who wish to tune out the daily office hubbub. Besides the buds’ CustomTune tech—which lets them optimize their sound performance specifically for your ears—the best features touted by the sonic superstar may be its Quiet and Aware modes, which allows you to enjoy top-tier total noise cancellation or soften background noise to a manageable level (perfect for jumping into office chit-chat when need be). Oh, and the buds have a six-hour battery life and can be controlled with just a tap of your finger.

Buy Now on Bose: $249

Best Office Gift for Perfect Penmanship

There’s a reason Montblanc is the leader of the writing instruments industry, creating top-tier styles since 1906. The quality of its pens and the craftsmanship behind them are simply unparalleled, making this the ideal office gift that’ll sit proudly atop a desk. This ballpoint pen, in particular, is inspired by the Bauhaus architecture movement and comes with luxe platinum-coated details. It’ll help your coworkers jot down notes and appointments with glide-across-the-paper ease, all while they wield a rather dazzling stylus.

Buy Now on Montblanc: $265

Best Office Gift for Chilly Offices

Nothing is worse than shivering in your chair all day because the office’s heat isn’t cutting it, or if the air-conditioning is simply bone-chilling. LL Bean, known for its comfy clothing options, is bringing you the perfect cozy cardigan for a coworker who needs a little warm pick-me-up to get them through the day. Made of 100 percent Inner Mongolia cashmere, this luxe sweater is made for layering; throw it on top of any outfit and you’ll still manage to look as put together as ever. And it comes in nine different colorways fit for any wardrobe, including a heather gray and a fun pop of blue.

Buy Now on L.L Bean: $189

Best Office Gift for Fitness Junkies

Fitness folks, get ready to add some movement into your regular office setup. Leave stagnant workdays behind with Stamina’s under-the-desk elliptical. Sitting all day long can be detrimental to your health, and this unit is perfect for multitaskers who are looking to pedal while they work. It also comes with a tracking system that keeps tabs on your total stride and exercise time. Quiet and efficient, this product is the best way to get your steps in while breaking the cycle of immobile working.

Buy Now on Amazon: $121

Best Office Gift for Techies

If your mate is constantly complaining about an utterly dreadful and highly unnavigable labyrinth of cords piling up on their desk, they’ll be more than pleased to receive this charging mat from Journey. The uber-thin mat is an all-in-one machine, acting as part mousepad, part keyboard perch and part charging station for both your phone and your earbuds, all thanks to the its wireless charging panel. If you happen to get bored of the sleek leather mat, simply flip the piece over and enjoy the plush felt side to reinvigorate your space and add some warmth.

Buy Now on Journey: $130

Best Office Gift for a Chic Desk

You obviously know that Ralph Lauren creates great apparel, buy the brand’s home goods line is equally as suave. Give your coworker a chance to sartorially flex in the office with this sleek mouse pad, ready to act as a prime perch for their trusted desk equipment. The hand-stitched piece comes in a black or a cognac color.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $95

Best Office Gift for Stationery Lovers

E-mails and Slacks may be the current popular form of office communication, but nothing feels more personal than getting a handwritten note. Some of your coworkers may think the same, which is why a crisp set of stationery makes a fabulous office gift. Smythson has been providing penmanship aficionados with luxe goods since 1887 (past customers include Queen Victoria and Audrey Hepburn), and the quality still stands out. This set, which includes 10 cards and envelopes handcrafted in England, is lined with a border that comes in blue, red, silver gold or dark blue. And the British brand has more than just these cards on offer: You can personalize the notes any which way you’d like, such as adding a coworker’s initials or including a cute little motif of a dragonfly or a bicycle.

Buy Now on Smythson: $37

Best Office Gift for Organizers

The ever-arduous task of organizing one’s desk is something most people don’t look forward to. Now, you can help lighten the load with this five-piece stoneware set from Pottery Barn. It comes with four storage cups in varying sizes, great to store pens, pencils, paperclips and more. Your friend will now have a completely organized workspace, all thanks to you.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $40

Best Office Gift for Planners

Celebrate a (slightly belated) new year with an upcycled-leather planner from Papier, a stationery brand primed and ready to deliver you high-quality paper goods. The planner comes with 96 pages—which to-do lists, weekly overviews and a contacts section—that make scheduling meetings and writing down personal details a breeze. Make the gift even more touching by adding a monogram, etched in foil, on the front cover.

Buy Now on Papier: $60

Best Office Gift for Hydrating with Ease

Look, we don’t need to tell you the importance of drinking enough water. What we do need to share, though, is this fantastic product from Larq, an innovative brand bringing best-in-class tech right to your bottle. Touted as the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle, this BPA and plastic-free item eliminates up to 99 percent of bio-contaminants from your H20 with just a touch of the cap (or it’ll clean itself every 2 hours), using UV-C light to vanquish dangerous bacteria. There are no replacement filters, either; just simply charge the bottle once a month via a microUSB. Your coworkers will never have to fret about using tap water ever again.

Buy Now on Larq: $99

Best Office Gift for Sleek Laptop Accessories

These days, everyone carries their laptops to and fro. A super-slim leather case made in Spain is just the vessel to keep your computer safe, and Harber London just so happens to have a few at its disposal. With a 100 percent wool-lined interior, this accessory can hold computers anywhere from 12 to 16 inches in size. You also have four colorways to pick from, so make sure you choose wisely.

Buy Now on Harber London: $97

Best Office Gift for a Chic Briefcase

A work fit wouldn’t be complete without a briefcase. This smart leather offering from Ted Baker combines comfort and style, and features nifty compartments for all the daily essentials and an adjustable shoulder strap that eases the craziness of commuting. If your coworker (or you) is looking for a serious upgrade in the briefcase department, this is the one to buy.

Buy Now on Ted Baker: $295

Best Office Gift for Carrying the Essentials

The best bag for work is one that your colleague or partner can use as a catch-all for all those necessary items. It also has to look good. This oversized and laptop-friendly option from Cuyana is a cross between a shoulder bag and a shopping tote, and is made of quality Italian leather that allows you to schlep the bag from boardroom to bar. It also comes with a litany of pockets for storing items and snaps shut with a button closure.

Buy Now on Cuyana: $398

Best Office Gift for a Monogram Desk

Anything monogrammed is a highly personal gift. Bring that sentiment into the office with this luxe desk set. Crafted from handmade Italian leather, the package includes a desk blotter, a mousepad and a portfolio for keeping your papers nice and secure. More importantly, all the pieces can be equipped with a foil monogram, a customized touch for your favorite office mate.

Buy Now on Mark & Graham: $253

Best Office Gift for a Chocolate Lover

Sometimes, the best office gift you can give is a snack. This little chocolate set from Fortnum & Mason, an iconic British purveyor of high-quality food, is just the right size for your coworker to pop into a desk drawer for safekeeping. The sweet squares, ranging from classic milk chocolate to spicy ginger dark chocolate, are also individually wrapped, making them easy for a colleague to grab one (or two, or maybe three) for a mid-day treat without spoiling their appetite.

Buy Now on Fortnum & Mason: $26

Best Office Gift for Plant Lovers

The office—unsurprisingly—may not be the best place to start a garden, thanks to some slightly inhospitable conditions (we’re looking at you, fluorescent lighting). So, we pivot to faux flora, the ideal way to bring the outdoors inside without actually having to remember to water your favorite shrub every few days. The perfect gift for your nature-loving office mate, this offering from West Elm gives them the chance to display a truly life-like snake plant proudly upon their desk. And it comes with a suave cement planter to boot.

Buy Now on West Elm: $80

Best Office Gift for the Bring-Lunch-From-Home Bunch

Ah, the lunch box: a notoriously juvenile accessory that is utterly necessary for carting those sublime at-home lunches to the office fridge. But don’t worry, the bag experts at Dagne Dover are here to make sure that your friends and coworkers are way more than a few steps above brown-bagging it. This sophisticated product is what the brand, founded in 2013, touts as an “adulthood” version of your typical lunch box, and we’d have to agree. Made of premium neoprene and mesh, it’s ready to handle even your messiest meals with its sleek, wash-friendly lining. Plus, it comes with a handle and a shoulder strap, which, when combined with its sleek facade, moonlights as an acceptable bag.

Buy Now on Dagne Dover: $80

Best Office Gift for Back Pain

Having good posture is something that is constantly talked about, and still we find ourselves slouching in front of a monitor. Enter Qutool’s Seat Cushion and Lumbar set, which comes with a back and seat cushion made for reliving tension and pressure all around your spine. Made from a high-density memory foam, the duo can fit on any office chair, secured by two adjustable chair straps and a non-slip bottom on the seat cushion. While it’s not as glamorous or fun as a chic bag or other office essentials, this set may be one of the most important gift for improving your health. Trust us, backs will never feel better.

Buy Now on Amazon: $40

Best Office Gift for Punctual Pals

Have a coworker who needs a little help showing up to work on time? This retro-inspired desk clock from Newgate is the solution. You can opt for a sleek all-black model or gift the cream-and-black version. With its midcentury stylings, it will definitely elevate the look of any office. Plus, if the usual ticking noise grinds your gears, never fear: This office clock moves its hands in a silent sweeping motion, creating only a faint whirling sound in the process.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $59

Best Office Gift for Book Collectors

These cool bookends will add some much-need curves to an otherwise boxy workspace. The pair from interior-design brand Alice Lane, made out of ultra-clear crystal, will hold books up with ease—along with adding some luster to a desk.

Buy Now on Alice Lane: $40

Best Office Gift for Fans of Desk Decor

An hourglass may seem like an unusual office gift, but it’s actually an excellent piece of desk decor. This 90-minute timekeeper from Bey-Berk, known for crafting clocks and gifts since 1981, is downright satisfying to display, with its smooth edges and colorful sand (you can also opt for a neutral hue, such as black or white). So whether your colleague wants to work in quick and efficient spurts or is just counting down how much time is left until lunch, this hourglass is ready to stake its claim on their desktop.

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $146

Best Office Gift for Commuters

Your favorite commuter deserves a sleek backpack that makes time spent traveling as enjoyable as possible. Enter Calpack’s Luka backpack, which has a laptop sleeve, a secret umbrella pocket and even a spot to tuck your winter boots into once you arrive at the office. You can stick to classic hues, such as black, oatmeal or brown, or go for a bright limited-edition color to add some spunk to your coworker’s daily jaunts. And they can say goodbye to feeling like a pack mule at the airport; the pack has a luggage sleeve, meaning they can just pop it over a suitcase handle and glide to your gate.

Buy Now on Calpack: $108

Best Office Gift for Networkers

Celebrate a coworker’s promotion with a chic holder for their brand-new business cards. This cowhide card carrier from Il Bisonte comes in an array of colors, ranging from black to natural, and have an envelope-style closure that keeps cards locked up tight. Made in Italy, the accessory is a true example of fine craftsmanship, one that your colleague can be proud to have at the ready no matter the occasion.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $45

Best Office Gift for Forgetful Coworkers

If you have a colleague or spouse who is constantly leaving their ID card behind, gifting them this luxe card holder definitely wouldn’t be a mistake, especially if they want to put their best fashion foot forward. Prada’s all-black leather card holder has one transparent slot that can perfectly house an office ID and other slots to store a credit card or cash, great for dashing away to meetings, lunches or happy hours. And, if they want, your coworker can ditch the long strap that comes with the holder and attach it right to their keys.

Buy Now on Prada: $575

Best Office Gift for Office Emergencies

Listen, work fashion emergencies are bound to happen. But when they do, you better be prepared. This personal care kit from Pinch Provisions, which has products equipped for every malfunction you can think of, will stand at the ready in your coworker’s desk, just waiting to help. The packed bundle is full of 30 essentials for every work catastrophe imaginable, including a razor, shoeshine towelettes, extra buttons, floss, a lint brush and more—basically name the product, and it’s in here. What could possibly make this lovely package more convenient, you may ask? It’s all wrapped up in a 6-inch vegan leather pouch, the perfect size for any desk.

Buy Now on Pinch Provisions: $35

Best Office Gift for Date Obsessives

This refined desk calendar from CB2 is the perfect gift for your favorite office minimalist, a great way to display the date in style. The little month and date cubes come in elegant unlacquered brass, sitting in place inside a carved alabaster holder. There’s no year attached to this calendar, either, meaning it’s a luxe gift that keeps on giving for decades to come.

Buy Now on CB2: $129